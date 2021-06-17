 Outkast Studio Up For Rent - Noise11.com
Outkast, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Outkast, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Photography

Outkast Studio Up For Rent

by Music-News.com on June 18, 2021

in News

OutKast’s Big Boi is giving fans the chance to rent the Atlanta, Georgia home where the band recorded some of their early tracks.

Big Boi is offering three overnight stays at the pad known as The Dungeon via Airbnb, with the June and July bookings available on a first come, first served basis once the application goes live on 25 June.

Successful applicants who live in the Atlanta area will also be given an added bonus – a ride to and from the home in a Cadillac Escalade.

Once there, guests will be invited to take a tour of the famed basement, where OutKast and the Goodie Mob, both part of The Dungeon Family collective, created some of their earliest works, and even signed their names on the walls of the makeshift studio.

Other rooms are designed to pay homage to Atlanta venues which inspired the music of The Dungeon Family, while there is also a top-of-the-line studio filled with Yamaha audio equipment – a more recent addition to the property.

The home previously belonged to producer Rico Wade’s mother, but Big Boi purchased it two years ago, and now he’s teamed up with Airbnb bosses to offer up each of the overnight stays for just $25 (£18).

As part of the deal, Airbnb officials will be making a donation to the Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to expand resources and increase access to music education for young students, reports TMZ.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Outkast, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Outkast, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Outkast, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Outkast, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Outkast, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

R.Kelly, music news, noise11.com
R. Kelly Atlanta House Sold

The property in which R&B star R. Kelly allegedly held women against their will has been sold.

15 hours ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Sues Photographer Who Photographed His Debut Album Cover

JAY-Z is taking the photographer behind his debut album cover art to court, amid allegations of unauthorised use of his likeness.

1 day ago
Kim Thayil of Soundgarden photo by Ros OGorman
Soundgarden Members Regain Control Of Social Media Accounts

The surviving members of Soundgarden have regained control of the band's social media accounts after reaching a temporary agreement with the widow of late frontman Chris Cornell.

1 day ago
Dr Dre
Dr Dre Shocked By Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis

Dr. Dre was stunned to learn he had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm earlier this year as he believed he was in good health at the time.

2 days ago
Ian Moss photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daly To Tour Together

Ian Moss and Tory Cassar-Daly have combined to present the Together Alone tour from October.

3 days ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Set For UK No 1 Album This Week

Noel Gallagher is flying high in today’s Official Albums Chart Update (June 14) as his new greatest hits collection Back The Way We Came Vol 1 (2011-2021) is heading for Number 1.

3 days ago
Kurt Cobain, music news, noise11.com
Kurt Cobain Caricature Sells For $281000

Kurt Cobain's caricature of himself has sold for a whopping $281,000 (£199,000) at auction.

4 days ago