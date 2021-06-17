Outkast Studio Up For Rent - Noise11.com

OutKast’s Big Boi is giving fans the chance to rent the Atlanta, Georgia home where the band recorded some of their early tracks.

Big Boi is offering three overnight stays at the pad known as The Dungeon via Airbnb, with the June and July bookings available on a first come, first served basis once the application goes live on 25 June.

Successful applicants who live in the Atlanta area will also be given an added bonus – a ride to and from the home in a Cadillac Escalade.

Once there, guests will be invited to take a tour of the famed basement, where OutKast and the Goodie Mob, both part of The Dungeon Family collective, created some of their earliest works, and even signed their names on the walls of the makeshift studio.

Other rooms are designed to pay homage to Atlanta venues which inspired the music of The Dungeon Family, while there is also a top-of-the-line studio filled with Yamaha audio equipment – a more recent addition to the property.

The home previously belonged to producer Rico Wade’s mother, but Big Boi purchased it two years ago, and now he’s teamed up with Airbnb bosses to offer up each of the overnight stays for just $25 (£18).

As part of the deal, Airbnb officials will be making a donation to the Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to expand resources and increase access to music education for young students, reports TMZ.

