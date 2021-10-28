 Ozzy Osbourne Debuts The Ozzy X Dogtown Skateboard - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne Debuts The Ozzy X Dogtown Skateboard

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2021

Ozzy Osbourne has a skateboard in his name. The Ozzy X Dogtown will be available from this Friday (29 October).

The Ozzy skateboard will be limited to a run of 200. It features art by Sean Cliver and design by Jim ‘Red Dog’ Muir.

The skateboard is being released a week ahead of the reissue of Ozzy’s second solo album ‘Diary of a Madman’, marking the 40th anniversary of the release.

‘Diary of a Madman’ came out on 5 November, 1981. It was the last album to feature guitarist Randy Rhoads, who died 19 March 1982 at age 25 in a plane crash.

The original album features Bob Daisley on bass and Lee Kerslake on drums. They were replaced on the 2002 edition by Robert Trujillo and Mike Bordin but the 30th anniversary edition restored the Daisley and Kerslake parts, making the album authentic again.

Daisley and Kerslake were removed after a dispute with the band’s manager (and Ozzy’s wife) Sharon Osbourne. Bob and Lee claimed that during the recording of the album they had no money to live on. When the album was originally released they were not credited for their work despite Daisley writing most of the lyrics. They claimed that when they asked for payment, they were fired. In Ozzy’s 2009 autobiography he said he had nothing to do with the decision. It was all Sharon’s idea, according to Ozzy.

The 40th Anniversary edition will feature the Bob and Lee line-up.

THE DIARY OF A MADMAN 40th Anniversary Expanded Digital Edition track list is as follows:

1. Over the Mountain
2. Flying High Again
3. You Can’t Kill Rock and Roll
4. Believer
5. Little Dolls
6. Tonight
7. S.A.T.O.
8. Diary of a Madman
9. Believer (live)*
10. Flying High Again (live)*

*previously unavailable digitally

