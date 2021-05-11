Paul Kelly To Head Out On 24 Date On The Road Again Tour - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly is going On the Road Again and that means pretty much everywhere except the big cities.
The Kelly tour will play Caloundra, Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Rockhampton, Mackay, Cairns, Port Douglas, Meeniyan, Hobart, Warrnambool, Bendigo, Geelong, Ballarat, Merimbula, Thirroul, Bathurst, Newcastle, Forster, Coffs Harbour, Tamworth and Yamba.
Paul said, “The band and crew and I have really missed each other over the last eighteen months as shows after shows were first postponed then cancelled. We put our toe in the water with a one off New Year’s Eve performance for TV but now we’re really looking forward to stretching out and playing music night after night. We want to see the whites of your eyes, you lovers of sound, joy and fury; we want to charge the air around us and change each other and send you home singing into the night!”
Kelly’s band is including Vika and Linda Bull, Bill McDonald, Peter Luscombe, Ash Naylor and Cameron Bruce.
Paul Kelly ‘On The Road Again’ 2021 East Coast Tour
Thursday, 1st July
Kings Theatre, Caloundra
Friday, 2nd July
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba
Saturday, 3rd July
HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast
Sunday, 4th July
Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich
Tuesday, 13th July
Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton
Wednesday, 14th July
Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre, Mackay
Thursday, 15th July
Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns
Saturday, 17th July
Yacht Club, Port Douglas
Tuesday, 20th July
Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan
Wednesday, 21st July
Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan
Friday, 23rd July
Odean Theatre, Hobart
Tuesday, 27th July
Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool
Wednesday, 28th July
Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool
Thursday, 29th July
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo
Friday, 30th July
Costa Hall, Geelong
Saturday, 31st July
Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat
Wednesday, 4th August
Club Sapphire, Merimbula
Thursday, 5th August
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul
Saturday, 7th August
Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst
Sunday, 8th August
Civic Theatre, Newcastle
Wednesday, 11th August
Club Forster, Forster
Friday, 13th August
Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall, Tamworth
Saturday, 14th August
Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba
