 Paul Kelly To Head Out On 24 Date On The Road Again Tour - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly To Head Out On 24 Date On The Road Again Tour

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 12, 2021

in News

Paul Kelly is going On the Road Again and that means pretty much everywhere except the big cities.

The Kelly tour will play Caloundra, Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Rockhampton, Mackay, Cairns, Port Douglas, Meeniyan, Hobart, Warrnambool, Bendigo, Geelong, Ballarat, Merimbula, Thirroul, Bathurst, Newcastle, Forster, Coffs Harbour, Tamworth and Yamba.

Paul said, “The band and crew and I have really missed each other over the last eighteen months as shows after shows were first postponed then cancelled. We put our toe in the water with a one off New Year’s Eve performance for TV but now we’re really looking forward to stretching out and playing music night after night. We want to see the whites of your eyes, you lovers of sound, joy and fury; we want to charge the air around us and change each other and send you home singing into the night!”

Kelly’s band is including Vika and Linda Bull, Bill McDonald, Peter Luscombe, Ash Naylor and Cameron Bruce.

Paul Kelly ‘On The Road Again’ 2021 East Coast Tour

Thursday, 1st July
Kings Theatre, Caloundra

Friday, 2nd July
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Saturday, 3rd July
HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast

Sunday, 4th July
Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich

Tuesday, 13th July
Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Wednesday, 14th July
Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre, Mackay

Thursday, 15th July
Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns

Saturday, 17th July
Yacht Club, Port Douglas

Tuesday, 20th July
Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan

Wednesday, 21st July
Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan

Friday, 23rd July
Odean Theatre, Hobart

Tuesday, 27th July
Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool

Wednesday, 28th July
Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool

Thursday, 29th July
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo

Friday, 30th July
Costa Hall, Geelong

Saturday, 31st July
Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat

Wednesday, 4th August
Club Sapphire, Merimbula

Thursday, 5th August
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

Saturday, 7th August
Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst

Sunday, 8th August
Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Wednesday, 11th August
Club Forster, Forster

Friday, 13th August
Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall, Tamworth

Saturday, 14th August
Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba

