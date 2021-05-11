Paul Kelly To Head Out On 24 Date On The Road Again Tour - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly is going On the Road Again and that means pretty much everywhere except the big cities.

The Kelly tour will play Caloundra, Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Rockhampton, Mackay, Cairns, Port Douglas, Meeniyan, Hobart, Warrnambool, Bendigo, Geelong, Ballarat, Merimbula, Thirroul, Bathurst, Newcastle, Forster, Coffs Harbour, Tamworth and Yamba.

Paul said, “The band and crew and I have really missed each other over the last eighteen months as shows after shows were first postponed then cancelled. We put our toe in the water with a one off New Year’s Eve performance for TV but now we’re really looking forward to stretching out and playing music night after night. We want to see the whites of your eyes, you lovers of sound, joy and fury; we want to charge the air around us and change each other and send you home singing into the night!”

Kelly’s band is including Vika and Linda Bull, Bill McDonald, Peter Luscombe, Ash Naylor and Cameron Bruce.

Paul Kelly ‘On The Road Again’ 2021 East Coast Tour

Thursday, 1st July

Kings Theatre, Caloundra

Friday, 2nd July

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Saturday, 3rd July

HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast

Sunday, 4th July

Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich

Tuesday, 13th July

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Wednesday, 14th July

Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre, Mackay

Thursday, 15th July

Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns

Saturday, 17th July

Yacht Club, Port Douglas

Tuesday, 20th July

Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan

Wednesday, 21st July

Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan

Friday, 23rd July

Odean Theatre, Hobart

Tuesday, 27th July

Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool

Wednesday, 28th July

Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool

Thursday, 29th July

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo

Friday, 30th July

Costa Hall, Geelong

Saturday, 31st July

Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat

Wednesday, 4th August

Club Sapphire, Merimbula

Thursday, 5th August

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

Saturday, 7th August

Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst

Sunday, 8th August

Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Wednesday, 11th August

Club Forster, Forster

Friday, 13th August

Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall, Tamworth

Saturday, 14th August

Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments