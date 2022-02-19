Paul McCartney Announces His Got Back Tour - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has revealed his first dates since 2019. The 2022 US tour has been christened ‘Got Back’.
McCartney’s last show was at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 13 July 2019. Ringo Starr joined him to perform ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ and ‘Helter Skelter’.
The setlist in LA was:
A Hard Day’s Night
Junior’s Farm
Can’t Buy Me Love
Letting Go
Who Cares
Got to Get You Into My Life
Come On to Me
Let Me Roll It (followed by “Foxy Lady” jam)
I’ve Got a Feeling
Let ‘Em In
My Valentine
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five
Maybe I’m Amazed
I’ve Just Seen a Face
In Spite of All the Danger
From Me to You
Dance Tonight
Love Me Do
Blackbird
Here Today
Queenie Eye
Lady Madonna
Eleanor Rigby
Fuh You
Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!
Something
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
Band on the Run
Back in the U.S.S.R.
Let It Be
Live and Let Die
Hey Jude
Encore:
Birthday
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (with Ringo Starr)
Helter Skelter (with Ringo Starr)
Golden Slumbers
Carry That Weight
The End (with Joe Walsh)
PAUL MCCARTNEY TOUR DATES:
Thursday 28 April – Spokane,WA – Spokane Arena
Monday 2 May – Seattle,WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Tuesday 3 May – Seattle,WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Friday 6 May – Oakland,CA – Oakland Arena
Friday 13 May – Los Angeles,CA – SoFi Stadium
Tuesday 17 May – Fort Worth,TX – Dickies Arena
Saturday 21 May – Winston Salem,NC – Truist Field
Wednesday 25 May – Hollywood,FL – Hard Rock Live
Saturday 28 May – Orlando,FL – Camping World Stadium
Tuesday 31 May – Knoxville,TN – Thompson Boling Arena
Saturday 4 June – Syracuse,NY – Carrier Dome
Tuesday 7 June – Boston,MA – Fenway Park
Sunday 12 June – Baltimore,MD – Oriole Park
Thursday 16 June – East Rutherford,NJ – Met Life Stadium
