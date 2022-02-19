Paul McCartney Announces His Got Back Tour - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has revealed his first dates since 2019. The 2022 US tour has been christened ‘Got Back’.

McCartney’s last show was at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 13 July 2019. Ringo Starr joined him to perform ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ and ‘Helter Skelter’.

The setlist in LA was:

A Hard Day’s Night

Junior’s Farm

Can’t Buy Me Love

Letting Go

Who Cares

Got to Get You Into My Life

Come On to Me

Let Me Roll It (followed by “Foxy Lady” jam)

I’ve Got a Feeling

Let ‘Em In

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five

Maybe I’m Amazed

I’ve Just Seen a Face

In Spite of All the Danger

From Me to You

Dance Tonight

Love Me Do

Blackbird

Here Today

Queenie Eye

Lady Madonna

Eleanor Rigby

Fuh You

Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!

Something

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Band on the Run

Back in the U.S.S.R.

Let It Be

Live and Let Die

Hey Jude

Encore:

Birthday

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (with Ringo Starr)

Helter Skelter (with Ringo Starr)

Golden Slumbers

Carry That Weight

The End (with Joe Walsh)

PAUL MCCARTNEY TOUR DATES:

Thursday 28 April – Spokane,WA – Spokane Arena

Monday 2 May – Seattle,WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday 3 May – Seattle,WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Friday 6 May – Oakland,CA – Oakland Arena

Friday 13 May – Los Angeles,CA – SoFi Stadium

Tuesday 17 May – Fort Worth,TX – Dickies Arena

Saturday 21 May – Winston Salem,NC – Truist Field

Wednesday 25 May – Hollywood,FL – Hard Rock Live

Saturday 28 May – Orlando,FL – Camping World Stadium

Tuesday 31 May – Knoxville,TN – Thompson Boling Arena

Saturday 4 June – Syracuse,NY – Carrier Dome

Tuesday 7 June – Boston,MA – Fenway Park

Sunday 12 June – Baltimore,MD – Oriole Park

Thursday 16 June – East Rutherford,NJ – Met Life Stadium

