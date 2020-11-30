 Paul McCartney Releases Third Themed EP Prior To McCartney III - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney Releases Third Themed EP Prior To McCartney III

by Paul Cashmere on November 30, 2020

Paul McCartney has released the third collection of his streaming series of themed E.P.’s prior to the release of his new album ‘McCartney III’.

The 6-track ‘Family’ follows ‘Holidays’ and ‘Home’. All songs are previously released.

‘Family’ features:

Mama’s Little Girl (from Red Rose Speedway sessions, 1972)

Deliver Your Children (from London Town, 1978)

Put It There (from Flowers In the Dirt, 1989)

Heaven On A Sunday (from Flaming Pie, 1997)

Bip Bop (from Wild Life, 1971)

Little Woman Love (b-side, 1972)

Paul McCartney III will now be released on 18 December 2020, one week later after originally intended to attempt to debut at no 1 on the all-important UK last chart of 2020.

