Paul McCartney Releases Third Themed EP Prior To McCartney III - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has released the third collection of his streaming series of themed E.P.’s prior to the release of his new album ‘McCartney III’.

The 6-track ‘Family’ follows ‘Holidays’ and ‘Home’. All songs are previously released.

‘Family’ features:

Mama’s Little Girl (from Red Rose Speedway sessions, 1972)

Deliver Your Children (from London Town, 1978)

Put It There (from Flowers In the Dirt, 1989)

Heaven On A Sunday (from Flaming Pie, 1997)

Bip Bop (from Wild Life, 1971)

Little Woman Love (b-side, 1972)

Paul McCartney III will now be released on 18 December 2020, one week later after originally intended to attempt to debut at no 1 on the all-important UK last chart of 2020.

noise11.com

Comments

comments