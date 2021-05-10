Paul McCartney To Be Featured In UK Stamp Series - Noise11.com

Ever wanted to lick the back of Paul McCartney’s head? Well now you can with a new stamp series coming from the UK’s Royal Mail.
The eight McCartney album covers featured are ‘McCartney’, ‘Ram’, ‘Venus and Mars’, McCartney II’, ‘Tug of War’, ‘Flaming Pie’, ‘Egypt Station’ and ‘McCartney III’.
Various formats will be available for purchase including a limited edition series.
In 2007 the Royal Mail released a series of Beatles album covers on stamps. David Bowie was featured in 2017 and Sir Elton John in 2019.
