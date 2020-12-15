 Paul Weller To Perform With BBC Orchestra - Noise11.com
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Weller To Perform With BBC Orchestra

by Music-News.com on December 16, 2020

in News

Paul Weller is set to perform with the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican in London next year.

Weller will be joined by the orchestra’s Creative Artist in Association, Jules Buckley, for the special performance reimagining his classic songs such as ‘You Do Something to me’, ‘English Rose’ and ‘Wild Wood’, as well as tracks from his most recent hit album, ‘On Sunset’, and from The Jam.

What’s more, there will be “performances of songs from an album not released until May 2021” as part of the concert on February 6, 2021.

All of the orchestral arrangements are by Buckley.

Weller said: “After what will be around two years without being on tour, to start 2021 with a show put together by Jules and the BBC Symphony Orchestra will be a really special moment for me.”

Buckley commented: “To be able to collaborate with Paul Weller and the BBC Symphony Orchestra is truly amazing. Weller’s genre-spanning tunes are timeless and working together to make these orchestral reworks promises to be something special. We are very glad to be able to bring music to people, especially in these crazy times.”

As well as having a limited live audience, subject to the government’s coronavirus restrictions, there are also plans for the set to be aired across the BBC, on BBC Radio 2, 3, 6 Music, BBC Sounds, BBC TV and iPlayer.

Weller’s Barbican gig comes after the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Buckley hosted a sell-out performance at the iconic venue with Lianne La Havas in February.

A limited number of tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday (18.12.20) from www.barbican.org.uk

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eddie Van Halen Cause of Death was a Stroke

Eddie Van Halen's death has been confirmed as a stroke, brought on by pneumonia and multiple cancers.

21 hours ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton To Debut Fragrance In 2021

Dolly Parton will debut a perfume as part of a collection with Edge Beauty next year.

1 day ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Debuts Our Love Can Change The World

Alice Cooper has a new song ‘Our Love Can Change The World’.

3 days ago
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Generate One Million Plus Views For Demon Fire Video

AC/DC have clocked up a further million YouTube views with the video for ‘Demon Fire’ this week.

3 days ago
Charley Pride
Country Legend Charley Pride Dies From Covid At 86

American country music legend Charley Pride has become a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pride is dead at age 86.

3 days ago
Moving Pictures Under The Palms
Moving Pictures Get Physical With Live Album (And A Candle Too)

In March 2020, just prior to Covid placing live music on hold, Moving Pictures played a startling set at the Toronto Hotel in New South Wales. It was one of the last live shows of 2020 before the lockdown. It is now the live album ‘Under The Palms’.

4 days ago
A Day In The Gardens in the Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Friday 10 March 2017. Ross Wilson, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham each performed a set for the first A Day In The Gardens held over the March 2017 Moomba long weekend in Melbourne. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Daryl Braithwaite Busks In Degraves Street Melbourne

Diners in Degraves Street in Melbourne last night were treated to an impromptu performance by Daryl Braithwaite.

5 days ago