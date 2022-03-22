Pearl Jam Are Working On Their Next Album With Justin Bieber's Producer - Noise11.com

Pearl Jam have started work on a new album alongside Justin Bieber’s producer Andrew Watt.

Pearl Jam have recorded some tracks for their 12th studio album – a follow up to 2020’s ‘Gigaton’ – and rhythm guitarist Stone Gossard admitted the group are “psyched” to work with Andrew.

Watt produced Eddie Vedder’s recent solo album ‘Earthling’ as well as working with Bieber on ‘Purpose’ and ‘Justice’.

He said: “We’ve recorded some songs. We’re on our way. We’re making music.

“We’re psyched. Andrew is a total character. Really, like immediately, we were writing quickly. Spontaneously. Bring in a riff. Let’s knock it out. [Drummer] Matt Cameron is playing his ass off.”

Pearl Jam have been based in Andrew’s Beverly Hills basement as they try out some new tracks.

Stone added to Consequence Of Sound: “We didn’t bring any gear down. We were just doing some recording in Andrew’s basement in Beverly Hills, basically. So far, so good.”

Eddie recently admitted the group were hoping to team up with Andrew, who has also worked on records with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus.

Speaking in January, he said: “We’ll make a record with Andrew, I believe. We’ve already talked about it.

“You know, the pandemic came right as we were leaving for a tour on the ‘Gigaton’ record.

“And we had a lot of shows planned.

“Then, in between, I think we’ll be recording, because now we’ve got a healthy ambition to do so.

“I think we’ll move quick for a year or two, then I can see us slowing down for a little bit.

“We have the ability to play better than ever, but also know what we want to maintain the health of the group and want to keep coming back.”

