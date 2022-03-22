 Pearl Jam Are Working On Their Next Album With Justin Bieber's Producer - Noise11.com
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pearl Jam Are Working On Their Next Album With Justin Bieber’s Producer

by Music-News.com on March 23, 2022

in News

Pearl Jam have started work on a new album alongside Justin Bieber’s producer Andrew Watt.

Pearl Jam have recorded some tracks for their 12th studio album – a follow up to 2020’s ‘Gigaton’ – and rhythm guitarist Stone Gossard admitted the group are “psyched” to work with Andrew.

Watt produced Eddie Vedder’s recent solo album ‘Earthling’ as well as working with Bieber on ‘Purpose’ and ‘Justice’.

He said: “We’ve recorded some songs. We’re on our way. We’re making music.

“We’re psyched. Andrew is a total character. Really, like immediately, we were writing quickly. Spontaneously. Bring in a riff. Let’s knock it out. [Drummer] Matt Cameron is playing his ass off.”

Pearl Jam have been based in Andrew’s Beverly Hills basement as they try out some new tracks.

Stone added to Consequence Of Sound: “We didn’t bring any gear down. We were just doing some recording in Andrew’s basement in Beverly Hills, basically. So far, so good.”

Andrew recently worked with Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder on his solo album ‘Earthling’, and he previously worked with Justin on his record ‘Justice’, which included tracks ‘Anyone’, ‘Hold On’, and ‘Peaches’.

Eddie recently admitted the group were hoping to team up with Andrew, who has also worked on records with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus.

Speaking in January, he said: “We’ll make a record with Andrew, I believe. We’ve already talked about it.

“You know, the pandemic came right as we were leaving for a tour on the ‘Gigaton’ record.

“And we had a lot of shows planned.

“Then, in between, I think we’ll be recording, because now we’ve got a healthy ambition to do so.

“I think we’ll move quick for a year or two, then I can see us slowing down for a little bit.

“We have the ability to play better than ever, but also know what we want to maintain the health of the group and want to keep coming back.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ben Lee
Ben Lee Seems To Have Gotten Himself Into A Pickle Over Murray Cook Statement

Ben Lee has come under fire from Wiggles fans after telling a bizarre story about an animal hit by a car in Latvia that became frozen on the bumper of a vehicle which, I take it, was removed and made its way to Australia.

3 hours ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl To Release Metal Album By Fictitious Dream Widow This Week

Dave Grohl is releasing a metal record as the fictional band Dream Widow.

1 day ago
Danny Elfman
Danny Elfman Teams Up With Trent Reznor For ‘Native Intelligence’

Danny Elfman has reconstructed his ‘Big Mess’ track ‘Native Intelligence’ with help from Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails.

1 day ago
Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriver Weezer at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Weezer To Release Four Seasonal EPs Starting With Spring

Weezer will release four E.P.’s across four seasons with the first starting now for the North American springtime.

1 day ago
Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Matt Bellamy On Muse New Music

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy joins Zane Lowe live in the studio on Apple Music 1 to discuss the band’s new song “Compliance” and forthcoming album ‘Will of the People'.

3 days ago
Beck, Harvest Festival 2012: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Beck Is Reworking His Old Hits

Beck is re-recording some of his old hits.

3 days ago
Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Muse To Release Next Album In August

Muse's forthcoming album is informed by "the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world."

4 days ago