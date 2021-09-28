Pervert R. Kelly Found Guilty Of Sex Trafficking - Noise11.com

American pervert R. Kelly will spend years in jail after being found guilty of sexual abuse to women and children over decades.

Robert Sylvester Kelly was found guilty of all charges he faced in just two days. The jury was made up of seven men and five women. They took nine hours to make a decision over the two days. Kelly may now spend the rest of his life behind bars. His sentence will be handed down on 4 May 2022.

Kelly was found to have tortured his victims. He controlled their every move, what they wore, what and when they ate and when they could use the bathroom and he made them call him “Daddy”.

Gloria Allred, a lawyer for the victims, said “of all the predators that I have pursued, Mr Kelly is the worst.”

Kelly would select fans from his audience as his victims. They were recruited into his entourage and then taught ‘Rob’s rules’, where they were punished if they disobeyed the rules.

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges 13 years again in Illinois. Kelly is facing more child pornography charges in Chicago and more sexual abuse charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments