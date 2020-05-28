 Peter O’Doherty’s Dog Trumpet Song ‘Stay For Too Long’ Harks Back To Childhood - Noise11.com
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Peter O’Doherty’s Dog Trumpet Song ‘Stay For Too Long’ Harks Back To Childhood

by Paul Cashmere on May 28, 2020

in News

Dog Trumpet’s Peter O’Doherty reached back into his past when he was a kid to create ‘Stay For Too Long’ on Dog Trumpet’s new ‘Great South Road’ album.

“That one is about my childhood,” Peter tells Noise11.com. “We moved a lot and I can remember my mother putting the furniture into the new house and setting up the bedrooms and creating a new home. Sometimes even when we weren’t moving they’d be moving the furniture around to recreate something new. It is about what people do to keep things fresh, to stop things from getting stale. That was the idea”.

The title is American made. “There was an American artist Andrea Heimer that song title came from one of her paintings about trying to change your home but nothing ever changes. It came partly from her story and my back story.

Peter’s lyrics and paintings come from the same creative source. “I like those sort of stories and ideas. Again, it’s a bit like when I’m painting I paint my suburbs and my inner world like kitchen sinks, streets where I live or blocks of flats people live in”.

Listen to ‘Stay For Too Long’.

Listen to ‘Walk To The Moon’:

‘Overseas and Elsewhere’

‘Great South Road’ is the first Dog Trumpet album in seven years.

Listen to ‘Gangrene’:

Listen to ‘You’ve Heard It All Before’:

Listen to ‘At Anytime’:

Listen to ‘Lonely Heart Cleaning Company’:

Listen to ‘Gravity’:

Peter O’Doherty discusses ‘Not Quite Enough’ and ‘Wallpaper.”

Great South Road’ is out now.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Thelma Plum
Thelma Plum Covers Powderfinger’s These Days

Thelma Plum has covered the Powderfinger classic ‘These Days’.

3 days ago
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blunt and Jason Mraz Australian Tour Cancelled

The James Blunt and Jason Mraz joint Australian tour in November has been cancelled. The shows will not be rescheduled.

3 days ago
Rosanne Cash, music news, noise11.com
Rosanne Cash Stands Up To Nashville Thug

Singer Rosanne Cash is disgusted by the behaviour of a man in Nashville, Tennessee after he verbally attacked her daughter for wearing a face mask at the grocery store.

3 days ago
Travis Barker, music news, noise11.com
Travis Barker Is Collaborating With Post Malone

Travis Barker is spending a week songwriting with rapper Post Malone after teaming up for a virtual Nirvana tribute concert.

3 days ago
Ice Cube at the Australian Premiere of Ride Along 2. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com
Ice Cube Calls For Action Against Minneapolis Policeman/Murderer For The Late George Floyd

Rapper and actor Ice Cube has repeated his call for action in police brutality crimes against African-Americans after a Minnesota officer allegedly suffocated a black man by kneeling on his neck.

3 days ago
Geri Halliwell Geri Horner
Spice Girl Geri Horner To Teach Creative Writing

Geri Horner is heading back to school to help young students with their creative writing.

3 days ago
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Pays Tribute To Larry Kramer

Elton John has paid a poignant tribute to late playwright and leading AIDS activist Larry Kramer, remembering him as a "giant of a man".

3 days ago