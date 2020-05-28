Peter O’Doherty’s Dog Trumpet Song ‘Stay For Too Long’ Harks Back To Childhood

Dog Trumpet’s Peter O’Doherty reached back into his past when he was a kid to create ‘Stay For Too Long’ on Dog Trumpet’s new ‘Great South Road’ album.

“That one is about my childhood,” Peter tells Noise11.com. “We moved a lot and I can remember my mother putting the furniture into the new house and setting up the bedrooms and creating a new home. Sometimes even when we weren’t moving they’d be moving the furniture around to recreate something new. It is about what people do to keep things fresh, to stop things from getting stale. That was the idea”.

The title is American made. “There was an American artist Andrea Heimer that song title came from one of her paintings about trying to change your home but nothing ever changes. It came partly from her story and my back story.

Peter’s lyrics and paintings come from the same creative source. “I like those sort of stories and ideas. Again, it’s a bit like when I’m painting I paint my suburbs and my inner world like kitchen sinks, streets where I live or blocks of flats people live in”.

‘Great South Road’ is the first Dog Trumpet album in seven years.

