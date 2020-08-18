Pink and Keith Urban Collaborate On New Urban Album

Keith Urban has unveiled the tracklisting for his upcoming record, ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’, which will be released on September 18th and include a duet, called ‘One Too Many’, with Pink.

He wrote on Instagram: “THE SPEED OF NOW. ONE TOO MANY

“A duet with the incomparable @pink.

“THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1, out September 18. (sic)”

Pink tweeted: “Can’t wait for you to hear ‘One Too Many’ on the new @keithurban album THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1 – out September 18th (sic)”

Keith has also teamed up with Breland and Nile Rodgers for tune ‘Out of the Cage’, and he and fellow country singer Eric Church have collaborated on his album’s final track ‘We Were’.

He said: “When I collaborate, I’m always looking for that ‘third thing’.

“There’s what I do, there’s what my collaborator does, and then there’s this ‘third thing’ that I’m most curious about.

“That’s what interests me the most – when the sum of the parts becomes even more than what I envisioned. That’s what I love so much about it – finding common ground, shaping it and bringing it together.”

Pink is no stranger to collaborating on the country music scene, having previously joined forces with the likes of Kenny Chesney and Chris Stapleton.

What’s more, she performed solo at the 2017 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

‘The Speed of Now Part 1’ tracklist:

1. ‘Out of the Cage’ (feat. Breland and Nile Rogers)

2. ‘One Too Many’ (duet with Pink)

3. ‘Live With’

4. ‘Superman’

5. ‘Change Your Mind’

6. ‘Forever’

7. ‘Say Something’

8. ‘Soul Food’

9. ‘Ain’t It Like a Woman’

10. ‘With You’

11. ‘Tumbleweed’

12. ‘God Whispered Your Name’

13. ‘Polaroid’

14. ‘Better Than I Am’

15. ‘We Were’

16. ‘We Were’ (feat. Eric Church)

