Pink Donates To NAACP

by Music-News.com on June 14, 2020

Pink is making a donation to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in order to be “part of the solution” to racial injustice.

Pink announced on her Instagram page that she has been “inspired” by the Black Lives Matter protests that have swept the U.S. and the world since the death of unarmed African-American George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month.

In a post in which she shared her feelings about the protests, the singer told fans she is “disgusted and embarrassed” with the systemic racism black Americans face and wants to be “part of the solution” by making a donation.

Explaining her reasons for giving to the organisation, she added: “I am also donating to the @NAACP to help fight for racial justice, because black lives matter. These actions will not fix things overnight, but it’s a start.”

Addressing her fans about the anger she feels over the injustice highlighted by the protests, Pink raged: “We must throw out the old way because it is broken. Division, racism, it never wins, it never works, it never has… other than to cause pain and anguish and terror and loss. Shame, outrage and anger — that’s what every American should be feeling right now.”

She also ended her message with a call for unity, concluding, “We are ALL Americans. We are ALL human beings. Let us ALL be part of the change.”

