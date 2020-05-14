 Powderfinger To Virtually Reunite For Beyond Blue and Support Act - Noise11.com
Powderfinger photo by Ros O'Gorman

Powderfinger photo by Ros O'Gorman

Powderfinger To Virtually Reunite For Beyond Blue and Support Act

by Paul Cashmere on May 14, 2020

in News

Powderfinger will virtually reunite in a one-off performance this Saturday to benefit Beyond Blue and Support Act.

The five members Darren Middleton, Jon Coghill, Bernard Fanning, Ian Haug and John Collins, will perform together alone each from their own homes.

“The five of us have been meeting regularly over the past few months to organise some Odyssey Number 5 anniversary releases. The idea came up of playing together again in this unusual format which we all thought would be fun. The past few months has been a very strange time for us all and difficult days for many. We really just want to bring a smile to some people’s faces and along the way raise some funds to help our music industry mates and people who are currently experiencing mental health issues,” said the band.

The last time Powderfinger played was on 13 November, 2010.

The event will be streamed on YouTube.

Ruuben van den Heuvel, Head of Music Content Partnerships (South East Asia, AU/NZ), YouTube said, “At YouTube, we believe great music, combined with the reach and scale of the internet, makes the world a better place. And this has never been more true than during these days. We’re pumped to be able to help bring the highly anticipated ‘One Night Lonely’ reunion of Powderfinger into Aussies’ homes and support some amazing charities at the same time.”

POWDERFINGER
ONE NIGHT LONELY
Saturday 23 May, 7.00pm AEST

HOW TO WATCH IT ON YOUTUBE
Watch online or through the YouTube app on any smart TV
Sign up to get access to One Night Lonely at powderfinger.com

DONATE HERE
All donations will be split evenly between Beyond Blue and Support Act

BEYOND BLUE
Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service – 1800 512 348 or visit coronavirus.beyondblue.org.au

SUPPORT ACT
Support Act Wellbeing Helpline – for artists, crew and music workers –
#1800 959 500. Or visit supportact.org.au

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Melissa Etheridge, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Melissa Etheridge’s 21 year old son Beckett Has Died

Beckett Cypher, the 21-year old son of Melissa Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher has died.

3 hours ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Undergoing Knee Treatment

Madonna is set to undergo regenerative treatment to repair the knee injury that forced her to cancel shows on her Madame X tour.

11 hours ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Suggest A Take That 30th Anniversary Could Happen

Robbie Williams has hinted he could reunite with his former Take That bandmates soon after revealing the boys took part in a Zoom video meeting during lockdown.

13 hours ago
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Thrilled To Be Featured In Killing Eve

Elton John was "thrilled" to feature so heavily in the latest episode of Killing Eve as he's a massive fan of the TV series.

14 hours ago
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Peter O’Doherty Explains His Dog Trumpet Song ‘At Anytime’

Dog Trumpet’s Peter O’Doherty says his song ‘At Anytime’ is part fact, part fiction.

1 day ago
Kurt Cobain, music news, noise11.com
Frances Bean Cobain Sells Kurt Guitar To Settle Divorce

The guitar at the centre of Frances Bean Cobain's nasty divorce battle is going under the hammer.

2 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl Tells How Bruce Springsteen Gave Him The Best Advice Ever

Dave Grohl says he has Bruce Springsteen to thanks for helping him understand who the audience is. “When you look out at the audience you should see yourself in them, just as they should see themselves in you,” Bruce once told Grohl.

2 days ago