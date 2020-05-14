Powderfinger To Virtually Reunite For Beyond Blue and Support Act

Powderfinger will virtually reunite in a one-off performance this Saturday to benefit Beyond Blue and Support Act.

The five members Darren Middleton, Jon Coghill, Bernard Fanning, Ian Haug and John Collins, will perform together alone each from their own homes.

“The five of us have been meeting regularly over the past few months to organise some Odyssey Number 5 anniversary releases. The idea came up of playing together again in this unusual format which we all thought would be fun. The past few months has been a very strange time for us all and difficult days for many. We really just want to bring a smile to some people’s faces and along the way raise some funds to help our music industry mates and people who are currently experiencing mental health issues,” said the band.

The last time Powderfinger played was on 13 November, 2010.

The event will be streamed on YouTube.

Ruuben van den Heuvel, Head of Music Content Partnerships (South East Asia, AU/NZ), YouTube said, “At YouTube, we believe great music, combined with the reach and scale of the internet, makes the world a better place. And this has never been more true than during these days. We’re pumped to be able to help bring the highly anticipated ‘One Night Lonely’ reunion of Powderfinger into Aussies’ homes and support some amazing charities at the same time.”

POWDERFINGER

ONE NIGHT LONELY

Saturday 23 May, 7.00pm AEST

HOW TO WATCH IT ON YOUTUBE

Watch online or through the YouTube app on any smart TV

Sign up to get access to One Night Lonely at powderfinger.com

DONATE HERE

All donations will be split evenly between Beyond Blue and Support Act

BEYOND BLUE

Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service – 1800 512 348 or visit coronavirus.beyondblue.org.au

SUPPORT ACT

Support Act Wellbeing Helpline – for artists, crew and music workers –

#1800 959 500. Or visit supportact.org.au

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments