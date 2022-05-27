Prince and the Revolution Live Coming June 3 - Noise11.com

Prince and the Revolution Live, recorded 30 March 1985, will be released on 3 June 2022.

The concert will be both a CD and DVD, remixed and remastered onto Blu-ray video with selectable stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos sound. Prince’s late-career and Grammy-nominated recording engineer, Chris James, remixed the recently discovered source audio, which had remained archived in Prince’s legendary Paisley Park vault for over three decades.

A preview of ‘Little Red Corvette’ is out now.

CD 1

1. Let’s Go Crazy

2. Delirious

3. 1999

4. Little Red Corvette

5. Take Me With U

6. Yankee Doodle

7. Do Me, Baby

8. Irresistible Bitch

9. Possessed

10. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore

11. Let’s Pretend We’re Married

12. International Lover

13. God

14. Computer Blue

CD 2

1. Darling Nikki

2. The Beautiful Ones

3. When Doves Cry

4. I Would Die 4 U

5. Baby, I’m a Star

6. Purple Rain

Blu-Ray (region free)

1. Let’s Go Crazy

2. Delirious

3. 1999

4. Little Red Corvette

5. Take Me With U

6. Yankee Doodle Dandy

7. Do Me, Baby

8. Irresistible Bitch

9. Possessed

10. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore

11. Let’s Pretend We’re Married

12. International Lover

13. God

14. Computer Blue

15. Darling Nikki

16. The Beautiful Ones

17. When Doves Cry

18. I Would Die 4 U

19. Baby I’m A Star

20. Purple Rain

