Prince and the Revolution Live Coming June 3 - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on May 27, 2022

Prince and the Revolution Live, recorded 30 March 1985, will be released on 3 June 2022.

The concert will be both a CD and DVD, remixed and remastered onto Blu-ray video with selectable stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos sound. Prince’s late-career and Grammy-nominated recording engineer, Chris James, remixed the recently discovered source audio, which had remained archived in Prince’s legendary Paisley Park vault for over three decades.

A preview of ‘Little Red Corvette’ is out now.

CD 1
1. Let’s Go Crazy
2. Delirious
3. 1999
4. Little Red Corvette
5. Take Me With U
6. Yankee Doodle
7. Do Me, Baby
8. Irresistible Bitch
9. Possessed
10. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore
11. Let’s Pretend We’re Married
12. International Lover
13. God
14. Computer Blue

CD 2
1. Darling Nikki
2. The Beautiful Ones
3. When Doves Cry
4. I Would Die 4 U
5. Baby, I’m a Star
6. Purple Rain

