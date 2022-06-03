 Prince To Have A Stretch Of Street Named After Him - Noise11.com
Prince To Have A Stretch Of Street Named After Him

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2022

Soon you will be able to stroll down Prince Rogers Nelson Way in Minneapolis. On 7 June, Prince’s 64th birthday, the Minneapolis City Council. Has approved the renaming of the block next to the First Avenue nightclub, the club where Prince started out, to have a new name.

The section from Seventh and Eighth streets will contain the new name.

Prince’s socials contain the announcement, “On June 7, Minneapolis will unveil a commemorative street sign that honors Prince. 1st Avenue North between 7th and 8th Streets, the block next to the legendary First Avenue club that Prince made world famous, will now be known as Prince Rogers Nelson Way”.

Minneapolis Mayer Jacob Frey told CBS News, “As a timeless icon of Minneapolis, Prince’s music can be heard from Target Field to backyard BBQs and everywhere in between. It’s only right for his name to be memorialized outside the legendary First Ave, which he helped put on the map for music appreciators nationwide. Prince will forever be part of Minneapolis history and now that legacy has one more important piece for generations to visit and enjoy.”

A 100-foot Prince mural was also unveiled on 2 June on Ramp A of downtown Minneapolis.

