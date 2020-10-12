Pseudo Echo Get Proactive In A Covid 2020 Year

Brian Canham has delivered two Pseudo Echo albums in 2020. That’s the same number of Pseudo Echo albums he released in the previous 20 years.

The first release was the collection of acoustic hits ‘Acoustica’. The second though is the all-new ‘After Party’.

“It came about before this Covid thing,” Brian Canham tells Noise11.com. “We were archiving and thought maybe we should bring out our instrumentals and put them all together and make an instrumental album. I had some new ideas and bits and pieces started. I went through those. Bit by bit they became more than instrumentals and a couple of them had lyrics. Before you knew it, the lockdown started and now instead of using the excuse that I don’t have time, because I’m always touring, I had no excuse anymore. My wife Rachel, who is also our manager, cracked the whip and said ‘new album’. That was it. That was the start of it and then there was no turning back”.

‘After Party’ is a totally different sound for Pseudo Echo. Brian says the recordings evolved after he was spending his downtime listening to lots of different influences. “When you look through our history you can see there is always an evolution,” he says. “Constantly changing, not dramatically every time, but its something I’ve always done. The music grows with me. This time around, out here in the forest I’ve been listening to lost of alternative acts and they’ve taken a toll and had their influence on me. The end product is the ‘After Party’”.

Listen to Pseudo Echo ‘After Party’:

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments