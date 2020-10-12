 Pseudo Echo Get Proactive In A Covid 2020 Year - Noise11.com
Singer Brian Canham Pseudo Echo performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 13 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Canham Pseudo Echo at the Palais Theatre. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pseudo Echo Get Proactive In A Covid 2020 Year

by Paul Cashmere on October 12, 2020

in News

Brian Canham has delivered two Pseudo Echo albums in 2020. That’s the same number of Pseudo Echo albums he released in the previous 20 years.

The first release was the collection of acoustic hits ‘Acoustica’. The second though is the all-new ‘After Party’.

“It came about before this Covid thing,” Brian Canham tells Noise11.com. “We were archiving and thought maybe we should bring out our instrumentals and put them all together and make an instrumental album. I had some new ideas and bits and pieces started. I went through those. Bit by bit they became more than instrumentals and a couple of them had lyrics. Before you knew it, the lockdown started and now instead of using the excuse that I don’t have time, because I’m always touring, I had no excuse anymore. My wife Rachel, who is also our manager, cracked the whip and said ‘new album’. That was it. That was the start of it and then there was no turning back”.

‘After Party’ is a totally different sound for Pseudo Echo. Brian says the recordings evolved after he was spending his downtime listening to lots of different influences. “When you look through our history you can see there is always an evolution,” he says. “Constantly changing, not dramatically every time, but its something I’ve always done. The music grows with me. This time around, out here in the forest I’ve been listening to lost of alternative acts and they’ve taken a toll and had their influence on me. The end product is the ‘After Party’”.

Listen to Pseudo Echo ‘After Party’:

