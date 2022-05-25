 Queen 'Hot Space' Turns 40 - Noise11.com
Queen Hot Space

Queen ‘Hot Space’ Turns 40

by Paul Cashmere on May 25, 2022

in News

The Queen album ‘Hot Space’ has turned 40 years old.

‘Hot Space’, the 10th Queen album, was released on 21 May 1982.

‘Hot Space’ was launched with the single ‘Under Pressure’ a collaboration with David Bowie.

‘Hot Space’ was a different sounding album for Queen. The bump they got from ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ sent them off in a funk/R&B direction with ‘Hot Space’, as evident from ‘Under Pressure’, later sampled as the basis for Vanilla Ice’s ‘Ice Ice Baby’.

The second single ‘Body Language’ continued the dance/funk vibe.

‘Hot Space’ came 18 months after the assassination of John Lennon and included the Lennon tribute ‘Life Is Real (Song for Lennon)’.

Hot Space generated four hits for Queen:

Under Pressure (no 1 UK, no 6, Australia, no 29 USA)
Body Language (no 25 UK, no 23, Australia, no 11 USA)
Las Palabras de Amor (The Words of Love) (no 17 UK)
Back Chat (no 40 UK)

‘Hot Space’ the album reached no 4 UK, no 15 Australia and no 22 USA.

