 Queen’s Guards Pay Tribute To Meat Loaf - Noise11.com
Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Queen’s Guards Pay Tribute To Meat Loaf

by Paul Cashmere on January 25, 2022

in News

The guards of Queen Elizabeth have paid tribute to Meat Loaf with a rendition of his classic hit ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’.

The Queen’s Guard are also known as the British Guards and the Queen’s Life Guard. As a group they have existed since the 1660’s and they are all trained soldiers.

‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ was his only number one hit in the UK.

Meat Loaf had 17 Top 40 hits in the US and 16 Top 40 albums. His hits have spent 94 weeks in the Top 40 singles chart and his albums have spent 410 weeks in the UK Top 40 album chart.

Meat Loaf had two number one albums in the UK – ‘Dead Ringer’ in 1981 and ‘Bat Out Of Hell II – Back Into Hell’ in 1993.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Daddy Cool Ross Wilson and Ross Hannaford photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daddy Cool ‘Eagle Rock’ Clip Restored and Colourized For First Time

Daddy Cool’s classic ‘Eagle Rock’ black and white film clip has been colourized for the very first time.

3 hours ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Play First Show Of 2022 At Mona Foma

Midnight Oil have kick started 2022 with their first show of the year in Tasmania for Mona Foma.

1 day ago
Mary Wilson, noise11.com, music news
The First Ever Mary Wilson Anthology is On The Way

Motown will release the first ever anthology for soul great Mary Wilson in March.

1 day ago
Nick Mason
Nick Mason Surprised By His Pink Floyd A Saucerful Of Secrets Tour Success

Nick Mason didn't know if people would be interested in 'A Saucerful of Secrets'.

2 days ago
Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
The Meat Loaf Album Most Fans Don’t Know About

One year before the release of ‘Bat Out Of Hell’, Meat Loaf was a featured lead singer on a Ted Nugent album.

2 days ago
Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Cher, Boy George Pay Tribute To Meat Loaf

Cher and Boy George have paid tribute to Meat Loaf on social media following his death.

4 days ago
Meat Loaf. Photo by Ros O'Gorman., music news, noise11
Meat Loaf Dead At 74 From Covid

Meat Loaf, co-creator of Bat Out Of Hell with Jim Steinman, has died at the age on 74.

4 days ago