Queen’s Guards Pay Tribute To Meat Loaf - Noise11.com

The guards of Queen Elizabeth have paid tribute to Meat Loaf with a rendition of his classic hit ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’.

The Queen’s Guard are also known as the British Guards and the Queen’s Life Guard. As a group they have existed since the 1660’s and they are all trained soldiers.

‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ was his only number one hit in the UK.

Meat Loaf had 17 Top 40 hits in the US and 16 Top 40 albums. His hits have spent 94 weeks in the Top 40 singles chart and his albums have spent 410 weeks in the UK Top 40 album chart.

Meat Loaf had two number one albums in the UK – ‘Dead Ringer’ in 1981 and ‘Bat Out Of Hell II – Back Into Hell’ in 1993.

