 Queen's Roger Taylor Has New Song With KT Tunstall - Noise11.com
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Queen’s Roger Taylor Has New Song With KT Tunstall

by Music-News.com on August 20, 2021

in News

Roger Taylor has released a new duet with KT Tunstall.

The Queen drummer is set to release his first solo album in eight years, ‘Outsider’, on October 1, and the iconic sticksman has given fans a taste of what’s to come with the beautiful ballad, ‘We’re All Just Trying to Get By’, featuring the Scottish singer’s instantly-recognisable raspy blues vocals.

Taylor recorded the track, which is described as a “hymn to simple pleasures and universal emotions”, amid the global pandemic, and Turnstall was a last-minute addition.

He said: “I tried to highlight the great things in life.

“It’s the simplest statement really. It’s what every life force on Earth is doing: just trying to get by and proliferate and exist. That’s all we are trying to do, from plants to animals to humans, trying to survive. For all our troubles and everything, every sort of life is all just trying to get by. Also, of course, we are in the middle of a bloody pandemic… I mean, even the Coronavirus is just trying to get by too!”

KT added: “It was the coolest surprise Roger getting in touch during lockdown and asking me to lend my vocals to this great and meaningful song. What a pleasure to work with such a brilliant writer and musical hero.”

Roger was blown away by KT’s work and has hailed her as the original pioneer of the loop pedal technique Ed Sheeran popularised.

He added: “The track was all finished and it was suggested it might be nice if we got KT involved.

“I love what she did, I think it really adds to the track. And she’s very clever. I think people forget that she was really the pioneer as far as I know of looping, the looping technique which obviously Ed Sheeran is brilliant at and has made very popular. But I remember her doing it, what, 15 years ago? Fantastic. She’s a very talented singer and musician and it’s lovely to have her on the track. It’s a very nice partnership.”

Roger and his band are also set to embark on a 14-date UK tour in October, which will see him perform tracks from his solo repertoire and Queen classics.

The musician released his debut album, ‘Fun in Space’, in 1981, and ‘Outsider’ will be his sixth solo record.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Casey Donovan WWRY Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Brian Mannix WWRY Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Santana Debuts First Song With Rob Thomas In 22 Years

Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas are back together for their first song in 21 years ‘Move’.

1 hour ago
George Harrison ‘All Things Must Pass’ Cover Art Made Into London Garden Display

George Harrison’s widow Olivia Harrison and their son Dhani have recreated the All Things Must Pass cover art as an actual garden in London.

1 day ago
Abba from ABBA The Official Photo Book, Noise11, Photo
ABBA Community Gets Excited Over Studio Image

ABBA fans have been whipped into a frenzy after a photo posted at the ABBAtalk Facebook page suggests an announcement is imminent.

2 days ago
Rolling Stones Tattoo You
The Rolling Stones Tease Tattoo You Reissue

The Rolling Stones are set to make an announcement about their next expanded release ‘Tattoo You’ on Thursday (BST).

2 days ago
Don McLean, Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Don McLean Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Don McLean has been given a permanent Hollywood address at 6314 Hollywood Boulevard. The American Pie legend now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2 days ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Denies 1965 Assault Allegation

Bob Dylan is being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in 1965.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards Guitar Heads To Auction

Keith Richards has always been eccentric. In fact, sometimes his on stage antics and backstage stories seem outright crazy, but it’s these very qualities that helped make him a rock’n’roll pioneer and change music forever.

3 days ago