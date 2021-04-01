 Queensland Opens Up And Rock Out With Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com
Queensland Opens Up And Rock Out With Red Hot Summer

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 1, 2021

The Brisbane lockdown in Queensland has had a adverse effect on Bluesfest but Queensland Red Hot Summer shows are in full swing.

Red Hot Summer 2021 features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney. The shows have been through Tasmania, South Australia and next Western Australia with Queensland taking over the tour throughout May.

Queensland has two Bribie Island shows. The first on May 1 sold out fast. Limited tickets are still available for the second Bribie Island show on 8 May.

Some tickets are left for the Toowoomba and Cairns Red Hot Summer shows by Jacobs Well’s Harrigans show is sold-out.

Red Hot Summer Queensland dates are:

1 May Brisbane Island, Sandstone Point Hotel (sold out)
2 May Toowoomba, Queens Park (tickets still available)
8 May Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel (tickets still available)
9 May Jacobs Well, Harrigans (sold out)
15 May Cairns, Cairns Showgrounds (tickets still available)

Tickets for all Red Hot Summer shows are available here.

Red Hot Summer shows in New South Wales and Victoria will happen in October and November 2020.

Noise11.com

