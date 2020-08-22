 Quiet Riot Drummer Frankie Banali Dies Aged 68 - Noise11.com
Frankie Banali of Quiet Riot

Quiet Riot Drummer Frankie Banali Dies Aged 68

by Paul Cashmere on August 22, 2020

in News

Frankie Banali, the drummer for Quiet Riot, has died at age 68 after battling pancreatic cancer for since being diagnoses in April 2019.

Frankie joined Quiet Riot in 1982 and played on all albums from 1983’s ‘Metal Health’ onwards. ‘Metal Health’ featured the band’s international hit with the cover of Slade’s ‘Cum On Feel The Noize’.

As of 2020 he was the last remaining member of the band’s classic line-up. He also acted as the band’s manager.

Frankie also once did touring stints in Faster Pussycat (1989 during a Quiet Riot sojourn) and Steppenwolf.

Frankie was inducted into the Hall of Heavy Metal History in 2017.

Frankie’s father Jack died from pancreatic cancer in 1974. His mother Martha passed away from breast cancer in 1990. Frankie also lost his wife Karen at age 40 to a heart attack.

Frankie Banali is the second member of the classic Quiet Riot to pass away. Singer Kevin DuBrow died in 2007.

