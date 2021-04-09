 Quindon Tarver from Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet Dies Aged 38 - Noise11.com
Quindon Tarver

Quindon Tarver

Quindon Tarver from Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet Dies Aged 38

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 9, 2021

in News

Quindon Tarver, who sang ‘Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)’ in Baz Luhmann’s ‘Romeo + Juliet’, has died in a car crash at age 38.

In a statement to social media Luhrmann said, “A beautiful soul has passed, my thoughts are with Quindon Tarver’s family and loved ones”.

Tarver also sang Prince’s ‘When Doves Cry’ in the movie.

Tarver was born and died in Dallas, Texas. The accident occurred on 2 April on the Dallas Turnpike.

Quindon’s only album was ‘Quindon’ in 1996. He was a child abuse victim. Both Quindon and fellow B2K member De’Mario ‘Raz-B’ Thornton claim they were abused as kids by their manager and producer Chris Stokes. He did not pursue at career in music after his initial success from the movie.

However in 2020 he released ‘Stand Our Ground’ following the murder of his cousin Darius from police brutality. Darius was killed by Dallas Police months before the world heard the name George Floyd. A 23-year-old University of North Texas student, Darius Tarver was a criminal justice major and on the dean’s list. He was part of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rage Against The Machine
Rage Against The Machine Bump Tour Again Into 2022

Rage Against The Machine have postponed their reunion tour into 2022.

5 hours ago
Dr Dre
Dr Dre Says His Ex Is Making Up Abuse Claims

Dr. Dre has slammed his estranged wife's allegations of domestic abuse as "appalling", insisting the accusations were made up to land her a bigger divorce settlement.

23 hours ago
Crowded House
Crowded House Remixed By Tame Impala

Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) has given Neil Finn’s Crowded House’s ‘To The Island’ a makeover.

1 day ago
Prince
Prince Had $10000 Of Flowers On His Rider

Prince once requested $10,000 worth of flowers on his rider for one of his concerts.

2 days ago
Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Guns ‘n’ Roses Cancel UK Tour

Guns N’ Roses’ have pushed back their UK tour to summer 2022.

2 days ago
Rise Against, L-R: Joe Principe, Tim McIlrath, Zach Blair, Brandon Barnes Photo credit: Wyatt Troll
Rise Against Release New Music ‘Nowhere Generation’

Rise Against have released the title track of their upcoming album ‘Nowhere Generation’ ahead of its June release.

2 days ago
White Stripes White Blood Cells XX
The White Stripes To Reissue ‘White Blood Cells’ for 20th Anniversary

The White Stripes ‘White Blood Cells’ will mark its 20th anniversary with an expanded edition.

2 days ago