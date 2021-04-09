Quindon Tarver from Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet Dies Aged 38 - Noise11.com

Quindon Tarver, who sang ‘Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)’ in Baz Luhmann’s ‘Romeo + Juliet’, has died in a car crash at age 38.

In a statement to social media Luhrmann said, “A beautiful soul has passed, my thoughts are with Quindon Tarver’s family and loved ones”.

Tarver also sang Prince’s ‘When Doves Cry’ in the movie.

Tarver was born and died in Dallas, Texas. The accident occurred on 2 April on the Dallas Turnpike.

Quindon’s only album was ‘Quindon’ in 1996. He was a child abuse victim. Both Quindon and fellow B2K member De’Mario ‘Raz-B’ Thornton claim they were abused as kids by their manager and producer Chris Stokes. He did not pursue at career in music after his initial success from the movie.

However in 2020 he released ‘Stand Our Ground’ following the murder of his cousin Darius from police brutality. Darius was killed by Dallas Police months before the world heard the name George Floyd. A 23-year-old University of North Texas student, Darius Tarver was a criminal justice major and on the dean’s list. He was part of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement.

