 R.E.M., King Crimson, Nine Inch Nails Drummer Bill Rieflin Dies Aged 59 - Noise11.com
Bill Rieflin and Michael Stipe

Bill Rieflin and Michael Stipe photo from R.E.M. Facebook page

R.E.M., King Crimson, Nine Inch Nails Drummer Bill Rieflin Dies Aged 59

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2020

in News

Bill Rieflin, drummer for King Crimson and formerly with R.E.M., Nine Inch Nails and Ministry, has died of cancer at the age of 59.

Bill was the husband of artist Francesca Sundsten, who died in 2019 from lymphoma.

Rieflin played on Ministry’s ‘The Land of Rape and Honey’ and was a session musician on Robbie Williams’ ‘Take The Crown’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’.

After Bill Berry left R.E.M. in 1997 Rieflin became the band’s touring drummer. He also played on the albums ‘Around The Sun’, ‘Accelerate’ and ‘Collapse Into Now’.

