R.E.M., King Crimson, Nine Inch Nails Drummer Bill Rieflin Dies Aged 59

Bill Rieflin, drummer for King Crimson and formerly with R.E.M., Nine Inch Nails and Ministry, has died of cancer at the age of 59.

Bill was the husband of artist Francesca Sundsten, who died in 2019 from lymphoma.

Rieflin played on Ministry’s ‘The Land of Rape and Honey’ and was a session musician on Robbie Williams’ ‘Take The Crown’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’.

After Bill Berry left R.E.M. in 1997 Rieflin became the band’s touring drummer. He also played on the albums ‘Around The Sun’, ‘Accelerate’ and ‘Collapse Into Now’.

So sorry to hear of Bill Rieflin passing away. A straight up person and excellent musician. — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) March 24, 2020

Our dear wonderful Bill Rieflin flew from this world today. Much loved HUMAN and member of King Crimson. Family by his side. Forever in our hearts. #billrieflin pic.twitter.com/Z4FkM74X1X — Toyah Willcox (@toyahofficial) March 24, 2020

The great Bill Rieflin has changed hotel rooms for the last time – after a long battle with cancer he checked out and left us today. Musical genius and bleak perfectionist, Bill graced me with his drumming, harmonies and laser-sharp insight between 2005 and 2013. RIP dear boy. — Robyn Hitchcock (@RobynHitchcock) March 25, 2020

RIP Bill Rieflin: Peter Buck, who takes pride in being punctual, told me about meeting Bill. They were both there 11:30 AM setting up for a noon session. Peter thought, “Hmmm…. I could be in a band with this guy.” After 2 measures. That was that. #REM #RIPBillRieflin — Chuck Prophet (@ChuckProphet) March 25, 2020

