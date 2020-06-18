 R.I.P. Dame Vera Lynn at Age 103 - Noise11.com
R.I.P. Dame Vera Lynn at Age 103

by Music-News.com on June 19, 2020

in News

British music legend Dame Vera Lynn has died, aged 103.

The beloved singer, known as the Forces’ Sweetheart due to the way her songs helping boost morale during World War II, passed away on Thursday morning surrounded by close relatives.

“The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103,” they said in a statement to BBC News.

Vera was best known for performing for the troops during wartimes in countries including India and Egypt.

The singer’s hits include ‘(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover’ and We’ll Meet Again, which was recently referenced by Queen Elizabeth II in a national address amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Vera recently teamed up with classical singer Katherine Jenkins on a new charity version of the song, with funds going to charities supporting Britain’s National Health Service (NHS).

Paying tribute in a message posted on Twitter, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote: “Dame Vera Lynn’s charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come.”

Related Posts

Dame Vera Lynn
Vera Lynn Sales Soar After Queen’s Speech

Official Charts Company data confirms that sales of Vera Lynn’s wartime classic We’ll Meet Again, as referenced in Queen Elizabeth’s address to the nation on Sunday evening, have soared 580% so far week-on-week, based on download sales from chart-reporting digital retailers including the likes Amazon, iTunes and more.

April 8, 2020
Blind Boys Of Alabama photo by Ros O'Gorman
Blind Boys of Alabama To Play Brunswick Music Festival

Melbourne’s Brunswick Music Festival has scored the revered Blind Boys of Alabama for 2020.

October 30, 2019
The LeGarde Twins
R.I.P. Ted LeGarde of The LeGarde Twins 1931-2018

Ted LeGarde, half of the identical twins duo The LeGarde Twins, has died at the age of 87.

August 2, 2018
Dame Vera Lynn
101 Year Old Dame Vera Lynn Nominated For Classic BRIT Award

The Classic BRIT Awards 2018 announces nominations for this year, with a new category and recognition for a phenomenally diverse range of incredible artists. 101 year old Dame Vera Lynn leads the accolades with two nominations to add to her Lifetime Achievement Award.

May 2, 2018
Little Sammy Davis
R.I.P. Little Sammy Davis 1928-2018

Blues singer Little Sammy Davis, whose blues career was interrupted for two decades only to come back and become a close musical associate of Levon Helm, died on Friday (February 16) at a nursing home in Middletown, NY at the age of 89.

February 20, 2018
Keely Smith
R.I.P. Keely Smith 1928-2017

Keely Smith, the iconic singer/performer known for her many solo recordings as well as her musical partnership with first husband Louis Prima, died in Palm Springs, CA on Saturday, December 16. She was 89 and under physicians’ care at the time of her passing from apparent heart failure.

December 18, 2017
Linda Hopkins
R.I.P. Linda Hopkins 1924-2017

Singer and actress Linda Hopkins died on Monday (April 10) at a care facility in Wisconsin at the age of 92.

April 12, 2017