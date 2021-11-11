 R.I.P. Songwriter Sean Higgins Who Wrote Australian Crawl Hits - Noise11.com
Sean Higgins photo courtesy of Rob Walker

Sean Higgins photo courtesy of Rob Walker

R.I.P. Songwriter Sean Higgins Who Wrote Australian Crawl Hits

by Paul Cashmere on November 11, 2021

in News

Australian songwriter Sean Higgins has died at 68 in Melbourne.

Sean co-wrote Australian Crawl’s ‘Downhearted’ and ‘Things Don’t Seem’ and played on Guy McDonough’s solo album ‘My Place’. He also wrote the track ‘Memory’ on Guy’s album with Guy’s brother Bill McDonough.

Sean’s friend, music industry executive and Melbourne Guitar Show founder, Rob Walker has written the following tribute to Sean.

VALE | Sean Higgins

An unsung talent in Australian Music, Sean Higgins passed away on November 9, aged 68.
Although not a household name, Sean Higgins was a great songwriter who contributed significantly to the heritage of Australian Music.

He was a key writing partner and friend of the late Guy McDonough of Australian Crawl. He co-wrote Downhearted, the song which really ‘broke’ the Crawl on a national basis and Things Don’t Seem, another big Crawl hit. Fans will see song credits elsewhere such as the McDonough Brothers Lost and Found album rerelease by UMGA earlier this year as part of the Australian Crawl catalogue of recorded works.

Friend and Colleague, Bill McDonough said “Sean was a kind and friendly man and a long-time friend of many. Guy and Sean started The Flatheads back in the late 70’s and where a song writing team of note until Guys death. Sean and fellow Flathead members were the band that recorded the Guy McDonough My Place album in 1985 (Wheatley/RCA) as a tribute to their friend Guy. Sean also makes a rare appearance on guitar in the My Place video clip filmed in 1985. It was Sean’s quirky eccentricity that inspired his song writing – an extraordinary talent”.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Shane Howard, Goanna Band. Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Shane Howard, Marcia Howard and Rose Bygrave To Reform Goanna For Womadelaide

Original Goanna member Shane Howard, Marcia Howard and Rose Bygrave will perform again as Goanna for Womadelaide in 2022.

2 hours ago
Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Motley Crue Too Fast For Love Turns 40

Motley Crue’s debut album ‘Too Fast For Love’ was released 40 years ago today, 10 November, 1981.

1 day ago
Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
ABBA Set For First USA Top 10 Album With Voyage

In Australia, Europe and the UK, ABBA were the biggest act of the decade. ABBA had six Top 10 albums in Australia including two number ones, five number one albums in the UK and seven number one albums in Sweden but failed to make the Top 10 in the USA.

1 day ago
Dean Stockwell (right) in Human Highway
Neil Young and Dean Stockwell Collaborated on the Bizarre 1982 Film ‘Human Highway’

‘Human Highway’, Neil Young’s bizarre collaboration with his friend Dean Stockwell, is one of the most bizarre movies you will ever see.

1 day ago
Rob Halford of Judas Priest at Download Melbourne 2019 photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Rob Halford’s PSA To Men ‘Check Your Prostate’

Rob Halford has urged men to get their "prostate checked" after his cancer battle.

1 day ago
Men At Work Business As Usual
Men At Work Business As Usual Turns 40

One of Australia’s most iconic albums, Men At Work ‘Business As Usual’ has turned 40.

2 days ago
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic
ABBA ‘Voyage’ Is Heading To UK No 1

ABBA are setting course for dominance this week as Voyage sails straight towards Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.

3 days ago