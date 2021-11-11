R.I.P. Songwriter Sean Higgins Who Wrote Australian Crawl Hits - Noise11.com

Australian songwriter Sean Higgins has died at 68 in Melbourne.

Sean co-wrote Australian Crawl’s ‘Downhearted’ and ‘Things Don’t Seem’ and played on Guy McDonough’s solo album ‘My Place’. He also wrote the track ‘Memory’ on Guy’s album with Guy’s brother Bill McDonough.

Sean’s friend, music industry executive and Melbourne Guitar Show founder, Rob Walker has written the following tribute to Sean.

VALE | Sean Higgins

An unsung talent in Australian Music, Sean Higgins passed away on November 9, aged 68.

Although not a household name, Sean Higgins was a great songwriter who contributed significantly to the heritage of Australian Music. He was a key writing partner and friend of the late Guy McDonough of Australian Crawl. He co-wrote Downhearted, the song which really ‘broke’ the Crawl on a national basis and Things Don’t Seem, another big Crawl hit. Fans will see song credits elsewhere such as the McDonough Brothers Lost and Found album rerelease by UMGA earlier this year as part of the Australian Crawl catalogue of recorded works. Friend and Colleague, Bill McDonough said “Sean was a kind and friendly man and a long-time friend of many. Guy and Sean started The Flatheads back in the late 70’s and where a song writing team of note until Guys death. Sean and fellow Flathead members were the band that recorded the Guy McDonough My Place album in 1985 (Wheatley/RCA) as a tribute to their friend Guy. Sean also makes a rare appearance on guitar in the My Place video clip filmed in 1985. It was Sean’s quirky eccentricity that inspired his song writing – an extraordinary talent”.

