 R. Kelly Atlanta House Sold - Noise11.com
R.Kelly, music news, noise11.com

R.Kelly

R. Kelly Atlanta House Sold

by Music-News.com on June 18, 2021

in News

The property in which R&B star R. Kelly allegedly held women against their will has been sold.

The mansion previously rented by the singer, which featured heavily in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, sold on 3 June for $1.8 million (£1.3 million), according to TMZ.com.

The property boasts seven bedrooms, two kitchens and a four-car garage, along with a pool, spa, treehouse, home theatre, playhouse and tennis court.

It is alleged Kelly kept women as part of what was dubbed his his “sex cult” in the property, where it is claimed they were forced to call him “Daddy” and had to ask permission to take bathroom breaks and eat meals.

Kelly, who remains behind bars awaiting a federal trial, has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

The R&B star was originally due to face allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering in New York last year, but will now stand trial there in August.

He is also set to be separately tried on child pornography charges in his native Chicago, Illinois in September.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Outkast, Photo By Ian Laidlaw
Outkast Studio Up For Rent

OutKast's Big Boi is giving fans the chance to rent the Atlanta, Georgia home where the band recorded some of their early tracks.

11 hours ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Sues Photographer Who Photographed His Debut Album Cover

JAY-Z is taking the photographer behind his debut album cover art to court, amid allegations of unauthorised use of his likeness.

1 day ago
Kim Thayil of Soundgarden photo by Ros OGorman
Soundgarden Members Regain Control Of Social Media Accounts

The surviving members of Soundgarden have regained control of the band's social media accounts after reaching a temporary agreement with the widow of late frontman Chris Cornell.

1 day ago
Dr Dre
Dr Dre Shocked By Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis

Dr. Dre was stunned to learn he had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm earlier this year as he believed he was in good health at the time.

2 days ago
Ian Moss photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daly To Tour Together

Ian Moss and Tory Cassar-Daly have combined to present the Together Alone tour from October.

3 days ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Set For UK No 1 Album This Week

Noel Gallagher is flying high in today’s Official Albums Chart Update (June 14) as his new greatest hits collection Back The Way We Came Vol 1 (2011-2021) is heading for Number 1.

3 days ago
Kurt Cobain, music news, noise11.com
Kurt Cobain Caricature Sells For $281000

Kurt Cobain's caricature of himself has sold for a whopping $281,000 (£199,000) at auction.

4 days ago