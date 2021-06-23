R. Kelly Transfered To New York Jail - Noise11.com

R. Kelly has been transferred to a New York jail as he prepares to stand trial in his sex trafficking and racketeering case.

Kelly had been behind bars in Chicago, Illinois – where he is facing a second trial on child pornography charges later this year – since his original arrest in 2019, but he was recently moved to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City – where his trial is set to begin on 9 August.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The MDC facility is notorious for its allegedly horrific conditions, which have been widely criticised by prisoners, attorneys, and even a senior federal judge, according to the New York Post.

Among the current detainees is British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is behind bars without bail on charges of recruiting and grooming young women to be molested by her convicted paedophile ex, late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

She recently complained about the dire conditions via her attorney, claiming raw sewage “permeated” her cell and “vermin droppings fell from the air vents”, while she previously accused a guard of abusing her during a pat-down search.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments