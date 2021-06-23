 R. Kelly Transfered To New York Jail - Noise11.com
R. Kelly Transfered To New York Jail

by Music-News.com on June 24, 2021

in News

R. Kelly has been transferred to a New York jail as he prepares to stand trial in his sex trafficking and racketeering case.

Kelly had been behind bars in Chicago, Illinois – where he is facing a second trial on child pornography charges later this year – since his original arrest in 2019, but he was recently moved to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City – where his trial is set to begin on 9 August.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The MDC facility is notorious for its allegedly horrific conditions, which have been widely criticised by prisoners, attorneys, and even a senior federal judge, according to the New York Post.

Among the current detainees is British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is behind bars without bail on charges of recruiting and grooming young women to be molested by her convicted paedophile ex, late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

She recently complained about the dire conditions via her attorney, claiming raw sewage “permeated” her cell and “vermin droppings fell from the air vents”, while she previously accused a guard of abusing her during a pat-down search.

