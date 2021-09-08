Radiohead To Reissue Kid A and Amnesiac As Triple Album Kid A Mnesia - Noise11.com

Radiohead is reissue both the ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ albums with bonus tracks in a new package called ‘Kid A Mnesia’.

‘If You Say The Word’ is the bone they have thrown to open us up to the new edition.

The new 3 disc package features the ‘Kid A’ album was as disc 1, ‘Amnesic’ as disc 2 and the bonus tracks on disc 3.

“We humbly submit KID A MNESIA It’s a coming of age for Kid A & Amnesiac and it’s joined by a new album, Kid Amnesiae, a memory palace of half-remembered, half-forgotten sessions & unreleased material All three come out together on November 5th,” Radiohead said in a statement.

‘Kid A’, the fourth Radiohead album, was released 2 October 2000. ‘Amnesiac’ came nine months later on 30 May, 2001.

‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ followed the Radiohead masterpiece ‘OK Computer’. The two album were recorded together between January 1999 and April 2000. Originally Radiohead intended ‘Kid A’ as a double album but it was later decided to split the albums into two distinct releases. ‘Kid A Mnesia’ will bring them back together with the bonus album of tracks recorded but not used at the time.

Another one of those bonus tracks ‘Follow Me Around’ was used in the 1998 documentary ‘Meeting People Is Easy’.

‘Kid A Mnesia’ will be released 5 November 2021.

Tracklist

• 1. Everything In Its Right Place

• 2. Kid A

• 3. The National Anthem

• 4. How To Disappear Completely

• 5. Treefingers

• 1. Optimistic

• 2. In Limbo

• 3. Idioteque

• 4. Morning Bell

• 5. Motion Picture Soundtrack

• 1. Packt Like Sardines in a Crushed Tin Box

• 2. Pyramid Song

• 3. Pulk/Pull Revolving Doors

• 4. You And Whose Army?

• 5. I Might Be Wrong

• 1. Knives Out

• 2. Morning Bell/Amnesiac

• 3. Dollars and Cents

• 4. Hunting Bears

• 5. Like Spinning Plates

• 6. Life In A Glasshouse

• 1. Like Spinning Plates (‘Why Us?’ Version)

• 2. Untitled v1

• 3. Fog (Again Again Version)

• 4. If You Say the Word

• 5. Follow Me Around

• 1. Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version)

• 2. Untitled v2

• 3. The Morning Bell (In the Dark Version)

• 4. Pyramid Strings

• 5. Alt. Fast Track

• 6. Untitled v3

• 7. How to Disappear into Strings

