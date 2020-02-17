Rage Against The Machine Raise $3m for Charity From Ticket Sales

Rage Against The Machine have raised $3 million (£2.3 million) for charity by selling special tickets for their upcoming tour.

Rage Against The Machine are hitting the road this year for their Public Service Announcement Tour, their first since 2011, which will see them play dates around the U.S. and a handful of European shows, including a headlining slot at Reading and Leeds Festival in the U.K.

The band have been donating some of the proceeds from ticket sales to charity, and held back 10 per cent of tickets in each city to sell at a higher price, with all of the extra money going to good causes.

Band member Tom Morello took to Instagram to reveal to fans that they have made a considerable amount of money for charity, and claimed the group has managed to fend off third-party vendors selling tickets on at inflated prices.

“So far we have been able to block aproxx (sic) 85% of scalpers trying to buy tickets and in two days have raised over $3,000,000 for charity,” he wrote.

“Still annoying scalpers (and misinformation) remain. We appreciate the overwhelming demand and are discussing next steps to ensure more of you will be able to come and see us.”

Rage Against The Machine will headline the two Friday nights of the Coachella festival in California in April and they’ll also appear at Boston Calling in Massachusetts in May, and Firefly Music Festival in Delaware the following month.

They’ll conclude the trek in Krakow, Poland on 10 September.

