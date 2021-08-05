 Rare Beatles Setlists Go To Auction - Noise11.com
Rare Beatles Setlists Go To Auction

by Paul Cashmere on August 6, 2021

in News

Two rare handwritten setlists by The Beatles are expected to fetch between $150,000 and $250,000 at auction.

The memorabilia is set to go under the hammer at Bonhams auction house on October 28.

The first songs list is from 1960 and was written by Sir Paul McCartney ,79, for their gig at Liscard’s Grosvenor Ballroom in Wallasey, Merseyside, England.

The iconic Liverpool group were named The Silver Beetles at the time and Macca was the drummer.

The second is from their 1963 concert at the Majestic Ballroom in Luton, England, which took place the year after drummer Sir Ringo Starr, 81, joined the classic lineup – also comprising the late John Lennon and George Harrison.

Bonhams’ Senior Specialist of Music for their Popular Culture department, Howard Kramer, told Rolling Stone of the former setlist: “At this point, the Beatles were about to become a band in the truest sense.

“Pete Best had yet to join the band and the first Hamburg engagement was about two months out. Pretty soon, there was no looking back.”

Only eight Beatles setlists are said to still be in existence.

Howard added: “There’s very few tangible, physical items directly used by the band that become available to the public.

“The Beatles are still the most collectible music group, and these two documents reveal their inner workings.”

