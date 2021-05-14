 Ratcat Blind Love Turns 30 - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 14, 2021

Fuck me, Ratcat released their ‘Blind Love’ album in May 1991, 30 years ago.

‘Blind Love’ was an unlikely no 1 album in Australia. The band was Alternative and album was released independently through rooArt, the Sydney based label founded in 1988 by INXS manager at the time Chris Murphy.

‘Blind Love’ was awarded Platinum in Australia and earned Ratcat the ARIA Award for Breakthrough Act in 1992.

Simon Day formed Ratcat in in Sydney in 1985. The trio built up its live reputation in Syndey pubs, had a indie release through Waterfront Records in the 80s and then after a tour with The Buzzcocks hooked up with Murphy and rooArt.

‘That Ain’t Bad’ was initially released on the ‘Tingles’ EP of 1990. It became the second biggest selling release of 1991, edged out by Bryan Adams ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’.

‘Don’t Go Now’ was also a no 1 single in Australia. Murphy then put Ratcat on tour with INXS.

The next album ‘Insideout’ in 1992 only reached no 59. The 1997 album ‘Easy Rider’ failed to make the Top 100 and the band faded out.

Ratcat’s last recorded efforted was a cover of ‘I Hate The Music’ with John Paul Young in 1998 for the movie ‘Occasional Course Language’. They also popped up again in 2002 covering The Church’s ‘Electric Lash’ and in 2015 for ‘Hell on Hot Bread’ from Manilow Tribute.

Celebrating ‘3 Decades of Blind Love 1991- 2021’
+ Special Guests & Friends for this one occasion:
JODI & TRISH (The Clouds), ALANNAH RUSSACK (The Hummingbirds) & the one & only MC & DJ, MAYNARD!

ENMORE THEATRE
118-132 Enmore Rd, Newtown NSW 2042
SATURDAY JUNE 26TH, 2021

