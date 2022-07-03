Red Hot Chili Peppers To Tour Australia - Noise11.com

Live Nation has reactivated big time in Australia with a Red Hot Chili Peppers stadium tour in 2023 with Post Malone opening the shows.

Red Hot Chili Peppers last played Australia in 2019. This is The Global Stadium Tour for the band which started in Spain on 4 June 2022. The tour is based around the new album ‘Unlimited Love’.

The recent setlist from Ireland was:

Intro Jam

Can’t Stop (from By The Way, 2002)

Dani California (from Stadium Arcadium, 2006)

Universally Speaking (from By The Way, 2002)

These Are the Ways (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

If You Have to Ask (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Snow ((Hey Oh)) (from Stadium Arcadium, 2006)

Nobody Weird Like Me (from Mother’s Milk, 1989)

Whatchu Thinkin’ (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Suck My Kiss (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Hard to Concentrate (from Stadium Arcadium, 2006)

The Heavy Wing (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Otherside (from Californication, 1999)

Black Summer (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Californication (from Californication, 1999)

What Is Soul? (Funkadelic cover)

Give It Away (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Encore:

Sir Psycho Sexy (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

They’re Red Hot (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

By the Way (from By The Way, 2002)

Red Hot Chili Peppers dates

29 January, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

2 February, Sydney, Accor Stadium

7 February, Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

12 February, Perth, Optus Stadium

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences Wednesday July 6 at 10am in Brisbane, 11am in Melbourne and Perth, and 12pm in Sydney, running for 48 hours. Head to telstra.com/tickets for further details.

General public tickets go on sale on Monday July 11 at 12pm in Brisbane, 1pm in Melbourne and Perth, and 2pm in Sydney. For complete VIP, tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au.

Noise11.com

