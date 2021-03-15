Red Hot Summer Reactivates For 2021 - Noise11.com

Live music is back and rocking with the Red Hot Summer tour reactivating for 2021 in Tasmania over the weekend.

Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney played the first Red Hot Summer show of the season in Launceston on Saturday and then Hobart Sunday.

The Red Hot Summer tour is made possible with the new Covid-safe regulations promoter Duane McDonald has enacted to ensure the safety and health of the punters. Covid rules vary per state but are clearly listed at the Red Hot Summer website. To abide by the various state Covid rules, every Red Hot Summer date has its specific regulations available for viewing ahead of the event.

Get all the Covid-safe details for your show in the tour info at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

“We have to respect the Public Health orders, Duane said. “Directions are changing all the time but in the end you are dealing with the health department and government, and like it or not they have done a fantastic job down here”.

The 2021 edition of Red Hot Summer marks a number of occasions. Headliner Jimmy Barnes recorded completed his next album ‘Flesh and Blood’, his brother-in-law Diesel is performing to mark the 30th anniversary of his Johnny Diesel and the Injectors debut and The Living End’s Chris Cheney is marking his solo debut.

Hoodoo Gurus are vibed for Red Hot Summer 2021. They have a new album on the way, Vika & Linda are touring off the back of their two highest charting albums, both released during the Covid lockdown, and Jon Stevens is rolling out his catalogue of Noiseworks, solo and INXS material.

The Red Hot Summer tour will head into South Australia on 27 March, visit Western Australia on 10 April, hop it to Queensland on 1 May before taking a break for winter to return in Victoria, New South Wales and the ACT in October and November.

