Reg Mombassa Has Some Cheerful References in Dog Trumpet’s ‘Overseas and Elsewhere’

Reg Mombassa says that despite his dark lyrics on most of his songs he does occasionally write something cheerful.

“That is about scolding yourself about small things when there are greater things to worry about. There are a few cheerful references,” Reg Mombassa tells Noise11.com about ‘Overseas and Elsewhere’, one of his songs from the new Dog Trumpet album ‘Great South Road’.

‘Great South Road’ is the first Dog Trumpet album in seven years.

Listen to ‘Gangrene’:

Listen to ‘You’ve Heard It All Before’:

Listen to ‘At Anytime’:

Listen to ‘Lonely Heart Cleaning Company’:

Listen to ‘Gravity’:

Peter O’Doherty discusses ‘Not Quite Enough’ and ‘Wallpaper.”

‘Great South Road’ is out now.

