Reg Mombassa of Dog Trumpet Discusses His Macabre ‘Lonely Death Cleaning Company’

‘Lonely Death Cleaning Company from the new Dog Trumpet album ‘Great South Road’ would have to be one of the most macabre songs Reg Mombassa has even written.

In our on-going series of track by track chats with Dog Trumpet for Noise11.com, Reg Mombassa discusses the track.

“‘Lonely Heart Cleaning Company’ is a true story. I read an article in the paper about this company in Japan that specializes in cleaning up after people die. People become isolated, they don’t have much to do with family or friends so when they die no-one notices for a while. Like, old people living alone, they can die and no-one knows they died and their body can decompose over months and no-one notices. Then they have to get the specialized hazard chemical clean-up company to clean up the mess. It’s a slightly inappropriate song because it almost sounds like it is making fun of them but I’m not. I think it’s very sad that there’s a lot of people in the world who die and no-one knows they have died. It’s kind of a sad indictment of society in a way. It’s unfortunate that it is probably happening at the moment with the virus”.

Listen to ‘Lonely Heart Cleaning Company’:

Listen to ‘Gravity’:

Peter O’Doherty discusses ‘Not Quite Enough’ and ‘Wallpaper.”

‘Great South Road’ is out now.

