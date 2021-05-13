Reggae Legends Sly & Robbie Have A Stack Of New Music - Noise11.com

Legendary reggae producers and musicians Sly & Robbie will release a brand new album ‘Red Hills Road’ on 21 May.
TRACKLISTING
1. Yaw Yaw Yippe
2. Mad Piano
3. Linstead Market
4. Belly Dancer
5. Sweet Dub
6. So Far Away
7. When Love Is New
8. Haul And Pull Up
9. Santa Barbara
10. El Bang Bang
11. Sweat Box
12. Two Thirty
13. Coronation Market
The last Sly & Robbie album was ‘Dubrising’ in 2014.
Over the decades the production team of Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare have produced albums for Bob Dylan ‘Infidels’ (1983), Grace Jones ‘Warm Leatherette’ (1980), ‘Nightclubbing’ (1981) and ‘Living My Life’ (1982), Joe Cocker ‘Sheffield Steel’ (1982), Mick Jagger ‘She’s The Boss’ (1985) and Simply Red ‘Life’ (1985).
They have also worked with Madonna ‘Give It 2 Me’ remix, (2008) and Britney Spears ‘Piece of Me’ remix (2006).
About ‘Ted Hills Road’ “We wanted a raw sound, nothing too overproduced or with a complicated mix” says Robbie.
“I have a love for instrumentals” says Sly Dunbar “and so we’ve been doing just that, and especially on a dancehall beat. There were lots of hit ska and rocksteady instrumentals, but in the dancehall era, not so many. I was just cutting tracks. When I listen to dancehall, there’s nothing exciting happening. So I started to search for something different that people can listen to. I even go back to kumina and mento on tracks like Linstead Market and Coronation Market.”
‘Red Hills Road’ is named about the road in Kingston, Jamaica where Sly & Robbie grew up with more than a dozen clubs in the 60s and 70s playing live music.
