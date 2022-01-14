 Remember Seona Dancing, Ricky Gervais’ 80s Band? Nah, Me Either - Noise11.com
Seona Dancing More To Lose

Remember Seona Dancing, Ricky Gervais’ 80s Band? Nah, Me Either

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2022

in News

For a few short years in the early 80s, Ricky Gervais was a wannabe popstar. The duo he had with Bill Macrae was called Seona Dancing? Ring a bell? Nah, it comes up blanks with everyone.

Seona Dancing released two singles. Neither impacted but the first ‘More To Lose’ was a hit in the Philippines. The word on the street is that ‘More To Lose’ was as big as Peter Gabriel’s ‘In Your Eyes’ or Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ to Manilla teens at the time.

The second and final single ‘Bitter Heart’ did better in the UK than the first. It cracked the Top 100 reaching no 79 in 1983.

Seona Dancing are not on Spotify but you can find then on YouTube.

Gervais and Macrae formed Seona Dancing in 1982 when they were students at the University College London. Ricky sang, Bill played keyboards.

To put Seona Dancing into perspective, the biggest selling hit of 1982 in the UK was Dexy’s Midnight Runners ‘Come On Eileen’. It was the year Culture Club had their first ht with ‘Do You Really Want To Hurt Me’, Yazoo were breaking with ‘Only You’ and ‘Don’t Go’, ABC, Haircut 100 and Soft Cell were a thing and Duran Duran, Human League and Adam Ant were some of the biggest acts on the planet.

Ricky Gervais told Time in 2017 that he was glad he didn’t become a pop star because he would be dead now. Had be become a pop star there would not have been ‘The Office’ or ‘After Life’ either.

No-one seems to know what happened to Macrae. Word is he works in IT. When Gervais was asked about him on television recently his answer was “I hope he got fat too”.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Australian Tour Cancelled

Rod Stewart's upcoming Australian tour including A Day On The Green dates has been cancelled.

2 days ago
James Reyne, noise11, photo
James Reyne’s Two Melbourne Shows This Weekend To Go Ahead As Planned

UPDATE: This weekend's James Reyne shows on 14 and 15 January have been cancelled due to James' coming down with a non-Covid related illness.

3 days ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Usman Khawaja Thanks Paul Kelly For Song

Paul Kelly has written a song about cricketer Usman Khawaja and Khawaja is impressed.

3 days ago
Elvis Costello, ADOTG, Photo By Ros OGorman, Noise11, Photo
Elvis Costello Made ‘A Boy Named If’ Like His Life Depended On It

Elvis Costello says his new album ‘A Boy Named If’ was made “like my life depended on it”.

3 days ago
Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart To Play UK Music Festival In 2022

American country legend Marty Stuart will head to the UK in 2022 for a headline performance at The Long Road Festival is Leicestershire in August.

3 days ago
Daryl Braithwaite performs at One Electric Day at Werribee Park in the grounds of the Werribee mansion on Sunday 29 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daryl Braithwaite Tests Positive To Covid

Daryl Braithwaite is the latest performer to test positive to Covid-19.

3 days ago
Rolling Stones stamps
The UK Rolls Out Rolling Stones Stamp Collection

The Rolling Stones are being immortalised in stamp form. Royal Mail has announced a set of 12 stamps in tribute to the iconic rock 'n' roll band to mark their 60th anniversary.

3 days ago