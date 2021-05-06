Richard Clapton To Take Music Is Love On Tour - Noise11.com

With the absence of international tours, Australian artists are upscaling to some of their biggest tours in years. Richard Clapton has announced his Music Is Love Australian tour, taking him to major venues across Australia’s biggest cities including Melbourne’s Palais Theatre and Brisbane’s QPAC.
“I am so looking forward to this tour,” says Richard. “This is a very rare event so come on down and hear some of the world’s greatest songs played by a great band. And yeah – I will be playing a lot of my old songs as well, so all in all it’s gonna be a lot of fun! This is gonna be a real trip!”
‘Music Is Love’ is the 16th Richard Clapton studio album and his first of all covers. On ‘Music is Love’ Richard performs the music of Neil Young, Bob Dylan, The Byrds, Loving Spoonful, songs by artists relevant to when Richard was starting out in the early 70s.
Richard Clapton dates are:
18 June, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
20 June, Brisbane, QPAC
22 June, Wollongong, Anitas Theatre
24 June, Sydney, State Theatre
26 June, Adelaide, The Gov
27 June, Perth, The Astor Theatre
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook