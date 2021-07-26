 Rick Springfield Become The Red Locusts With A Nod To The Beatles - Noise11.com
Russell Morris and Rick Springfield Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz

Russell Morris and Rick Springfield Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz

Rick Springfield Become The Red Locusts With A Nod To The Beatles

by Paul Cashmere on July 26, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Rick Springfield has gotten together with Matt and Gregg Bissonette to create a faux-Beatles band they called The Red Locusts.

Rick’s friendship with Matt and Gregg goes back to the 80s. “That’s a thing I did with my friend Matt Bissonette and his brother Gregg Bissonette,” Rick Springfield tells Noise11.com. “Gregg played drums for Ringo for 20 years. He is probably one of the Top 10 drummers in the world. Matt Bissonette plays bass for Elton. Elton stole him off me. They played with David Lee Roth. They were playing with Maynard Ferguson. They are jazz players and were off in Toronto in the early 80s when they came out of this club were they heard all this screaming. They said, ‘whats that’ and were told “its Rick Springfield playing at the CNE Center. They went over and saw the audience going mad and they looked at each other and said ‘we’ve gotta do this’. We have been friends since then. They are incredible musicians. Matt and I have written three albums of mine together. He is an incredible writer. He is very pop”.

Rick Springsteen is a collector of Beatles memorabilia. One of his prized possessions is a copy of the rare Butcher cover, signed by John Lennon. “We went in to do this, we are all Beatle freaks,” Rick says. “We wanted to do an album that was influenced but would send us to Beatle jail basically. So we formed The Red Locusts and wrote similar to Russell (Morris) where we wrote a song a day. The thing takes over. It becomes its own energy”.

On one track Rick created a song titled ‘Miss Daisy Hawkins’ from the DNA of Paul McCartney’s ‘Eleanor Rigby’. “There is one on it I wrote called ‘Miss Daisy Hawkins’. That was the original name that Paul picked for ‘Eleanor Rigby’, like ‘Scrambled Eggs’ he had for yesterday. Then he changed it to ‘Eleanor Rigby’. So I wrote a song called ‘Miss Daisy Hawkins’ in the ‘Eleanor Rigby’ style, like a girl who has been jilted. She could have been famous in Paul McCartney’s song but she got dumped. We cut it tongue in cheek but there are some really cool songs on it”.

In October Rick Springfield and Russell Morris (as The Morris Springfield Project) will release ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’, a concept album based on the Spanish ‘Day of the Dead’ celebrations where once a year the living welcome back their family and friends who have passed.

‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ will be released on Robert Rigby’s Ambition Records. Orders for the album have now started through Songland Records, https://songland.com.au/contact-us/

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Robinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Russell Morris, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985)
Bob Dylan To Release 16th Volume from Bootleg Series

Bob Dylan’s next volume in his Bootleg series will focus on the 1980-1985 period and the albums ‘Shot of Love’, ‘Infidels’ and ‘Empire Burlesque’.

11 hours ago
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp Is Working On Music With Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp is reportedly working on new music with Jeff Beck.

23 hours ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
The Rolling Stones Resurrect No Filter Tour

The Rolling Stones No Filter tour is getting back on its tracks. The original 17 shows were postponed when Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery. The rescheduled 2020 dates were postponed when Covid hit.

4 days ago
Eric Clapton image by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Says He Will Refuse To Play Vaccinated Venues With Rules

Eric Clapton won't be performing at U.K. concert venues that require proof of vaccination for entry.

5 days ago
BB King Photo by Damien Loverso
B.B. King’s First Guitar Goes To Auction

B.B. King’s first guitar, the guitar B.B. King learned to play guitar on, is going to auction.

July 19, 2021
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey
Bob Dylan Performs Streaming Show Out Of Santa Monica

Bob Dylan has returned to live performance for fans globally via streaming with his first show since 2019.

July 19, 2021
Russell Morris and Rick Springfield Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz
Rick Springfield and Russell Morris Team Up For Jack Chrome Project

Rick Springfield and Russell Morris have been working on a new music concept called ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ over the extended Covid lockdown period.

July 16, 2021