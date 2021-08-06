 Rita Wilson Joins Blues Traveler For Cover of Gnarls Barkley ‘Crazy’ - Noise11.com
Blues Traveler Travelers Blues

Rita Wilson Joins Blues Traveler For Cover of Gnarls Barkley ‘Crazy’

by Paul Cashmere on August 6, 2021

in News

Actor/Singer Rita Wilson has recorded a cover of Gnarls Barkley’s ‘Crazy’ for the Blues Traveler ‘Traveler’s Blues’ album.

In a statement Rita said, “It was an honor to be asked to perform with Blues Traveler. John Popper has one of the most unique voices. And the band is always on their game. Loved singing “CRAZY” with them. I hope we get to do it live together soon.”

Songs on ‘Traveler’s Blues’ include ‘Trouble In Mind’, ‘Call Me The Breeze’, ‘Roadhouse Blues’, ‘Sittin’ On Top of the World’ and ‘Ball and Chain’.

Guests on the album include Keb Mo, Warren Haynes and Jared James Nichols.

‘Traveler’s Blues’ is the 14th Blues Traveler album. The line-up is John Popper (vocals, harmonica), Chan Kinchla (guitar), Tad Kinchla (bass), Ben Wilson (keyboards) and Brendan Hill (drums).

Chan Kinchla says, “Back in the day, we were all into blues. We even started as a high school blues band. That’s why our name is Blues Traveler! So, it was fun to come full circle and really get back to blues more than we’d ever planned. It took a lifetime for us to play this style well. There’s no way we could’ve pulled off this album when we were younger. After thirty years, we finally made the record we aspired to make as kids.”

