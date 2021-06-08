 Rob Zombie To Remake The Munsters - Noise11.com
Rob Zombie To Remake The Munsters

by Paul Cashmere on June 8, 2021

in News

Rob Zombie’s next project is a visit to 1313 Mockingbird Lane to reboot The Munsters.

Zombie confirmed the projects on his Facebook page sharing “The rumors are true! This is my next film project!”

Rob Zombie was the founding member of White Zombie, the metal band he was in from 1985 to 1998.The 1999 he went solo and released seven albums, most recently ‘The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy’ in March 2021.

Zombie’s movies include ‘House of 1000 Corpses’ (2003), ‘Halloween’ (2007) and ‘The Lords of Salem’ (2012). He even directed an episode of ‘CSI: Miami’ (LA, 2010).

‘The Munsters’ ran for just two seasons from 24 September 1964 to 12 May 1966. Its demise was due to its black and white production suddenly competed with the new all-colour ‘Batman’ and its ratings slide. (There was no recording TV shows back then. You either watched it when it was on, or you didn’t).

However the show went into re-runs and is still popular today as a Blu-Ray release.

