Robbie Shakespeare of Sly & Robbie Fame Dead At 68 - Noise11.com

Robbie Shakespeare of Sly & Robbie Fame Dead At 68

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2021

in News

Bass player and producer Robbie Shakespeare has died at the age of 68 following kidney surgery in Florida.

Shakespeare was half of the production team of Sly & Robbie. He worked on albums for Grace Jones (Warm Leatherette, Nightclubbing), Jackson Browne (World In Motion), Joe Cocker (Sheffield Shield), Mick Jagger (She’s The Boss), Bob Dylan (Infidels, Empire Burlesque, Down In The Groove), Joan Armatrading (Walk Under Ladders) and Peter Tosh (Legalise It).

Sly & Robbie released their own albums from 1985’s ‘Language Barrier’ through to 2014’s ‘Dubrising’.

Robbie was born in Kingston, Jamaica in 1953. His first bands were The Revolutionaries and The Aggrovators.

In the mid 1970s Robbie and Sly Dunbar formed the Sly & Robbie partnership. They have been nominated 12 times for Grammy Awards and won in 1999 for their album Friends.

