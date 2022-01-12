 Rod Stewart Australian Tour Cancelled - Noise11.com
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rod Stewart Australian Tour Cancelled

by Paul Cashmere on January 13, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Rod Stewart’s upcoming Australian tour including A Day On The Green dates has been cancelled.

The official announcement from Live Nation reads:

Live Nation wishes to advise that due to the ongoing surge of Covid in Australia and the reimposition of entertainment venue capacity limits in several states, SIR ROD STEWART’s scheduled March/April tour of Australia and New Zealand has, regrettably, been cancelled.

Sir Rod Stewart said: “My dear friends, once again I feel we’ve all been cheated by this evil disease, so it is with great regret that I announce my shows for 2022 have had to be cancelled.

My thoughts are with all your families at this difficult time as we come out of the joyous and hopefully safe holiday season and I look forward to returning to Australia as soon as the health situation permits.
I’m absolutely gutted with disappointment and when I do eventually get there we‘ll have the party to end all parties. Guaranteed!”

The tour was due to begin in Perth on March 12 and conclude with A Day On The Green dates in Queensland on April 2 and 3.

Presented by A Day On The Green; visit www.adayonthegreen.com.au

All ticket holders will receive an automatic refund to the credit card used to purchase their tickets.

Live Nation apologises to any ticketholders who have been inconvenienced due to the tour cancellation and thanks fans for their support and understanding during these unprecedented times.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ronnie Spector
Ronnie Spector Dies At Age 78

Ronnie Spector, the singer for The Ronettes and one time wife of notorious producer Phil Spector, has died at the age of 78.

3 hours ago
Elvis Costello, ADOTG, Photo By Ros OGorman, Noise11, Photo
Elvis Costello Made ‘A Boy Named If’ Like His Life Depended On It

Elvis Costello says his new album ‘A Boy Named If’ was made “like my life depended on it”.

23 hours ago
Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart To Play UK Music Festival In 2022

American country legend Marty Stuart will head to the UK in 2022 for a headline performance at The Long Road Festival is Leicestershire in August.

1 day ago
Daryl Braithwaite performs at One Electric Day at Werribee Park in the grounds of the Werribee mansion on Sunday 29 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daryl Braithwaite Tests Positive To Covid

Daryl Braithwaite is the latest performer to test positive to Covid-19.

1 day ago
Rolling Stones stamps
The UK Rolls Out Rolling Stones Stamp Collection

The Rolling Stones are being immortalised in stamp form. Royal Mail has announced a set of 12 stamps in tribute to the iconic rock 'n' roll band to mark their 60th anniversary.

1 day ago
Budgie
Budgie Singer Burke Shelley Dead At Age 71

Burke Shelley, the lead singer for UK rock band Budgie, has died at the age of 71.

1 day ago
Alan and Marilyn Bergman
Songwriter Marilyn Bergman Dead At 94

Marilyn Bergman has died at age 93. Bergman, with her songwriter partner husband Alan, collected three Academy Award, three Emmy Awards and a Grammy Song of the Year in their decades of success.

3 days ago