Rod Stewart Australian Tour Cancelled - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart’s upcoming Australian tour including A Day On The Green dates has been cancelled.

The official announcement from Live Nation reads:

Live Nation wishes to advise that due to the ongoing surge of Covid in Australia and the reimposition of entertainment venue capacity limits in several states, SIR ROD STEWART’s scheduled March/April tour of Australia and New Zealand has, regrettably, been cancelled.

Sir Rod Stewart said: “My dear friends, once again I feel we’ve all been cheated by this evil disease, so it is with great regret that I announce my shows for 2022 have had to be cancelled.

My thoughts are with all your families at this difficult time as we come out of the joyous and hopefully safe holiday season and I look forward to returning to Australia as soon as the health situation permits.

I’m absolutely gutted with disappointment and when I do eventually get there we‘ll have the party to end all parties. Guaranteed!”

The tour was due to begin in Perth on March 12 and conclude with A Day On The Green dates in Queensland on April 2 and 3.

All ticket holders will receive an automatic refund to the credit card used to purchase their tickets.

Live Nation apologises to any ticketholders who have been inconvenienced due to the tour cancellation and thanks fans for their support and understanding during these unprecedented times.