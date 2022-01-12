Ronnie Spector Dies At Age 78 - Noise11.com

Ronnie Spector, the singer for The Ronettes and one time wife of notorious producer Phil Spector, has died at the age of 78.

With The Ronettes, Ronnie sang a stack of hits including ‘Be My Baby’ (1963), ‘Baby I Love You’ (1963) and ‘Walking In The Rain’ (1964).

When Phil Spector was producing The Beatles (Let It Be) and the George Harrison and John Lennon solo albums (Imagine, All Things Must Pass), Ronnie was signed to The Beatles’ Apple Records and released the George Harrison song ‘Try Some, Buy Some’ as a single. George’s version later appeared two years later on his ‘Living In The Material World’ album.

Spector also duetted with Southside Johnny on the Bruce Springsteen penned ‘You Mean So Much To Me’.

Another one of her key songs was her cover of Billy Joel’s ‘Say Goodbye To Hollywood’.

Ronnie also featured with Eddie Money on his hit ‘Take Me Home Tonight’.

In 2006 after the death of Amy Winehouse, Ronnie released her version of Amy’s ‘Back To Black’.

Ronnie Spector’s last album was ‘English Heart’ in 2016. Ronnie Spector died of cancer on 12 January 2022.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



