 Ross Wilson and Mick Thomas To Perform Living In The Land of Oz Concert in Melbourne - Noise11.com
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ross Wilson and Mick Thomas To Perform Living In The Land of Oz Concert in Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on December 27, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks and Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission will join forces on Survival Day, January 26, for the Living In The Land of Oz concert at Melbourne’s Melbourne Pavilion on 26 January 2021.

Ross Wilson says he is doing the show in support of Australia’s First Nations people. “I’m looking forward to playing my songs in context on Survival Day in support of First Nations people. Living In The Land Of Oz was released in 1976 and sadly its lyrics of dispossession & institutional racism still resonate today. #changethedate”

The ‘Living In The Land Of Oz’ show will also be Ross Wilson’s first show for 2021, the year marking the 50th anniversary of the release of his Daddy Cool classic ‘Eagle Rock’.

‘Eagle Rock’ was released in May 1971. In 2020 it was added to the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia registry.

Elton John heard ‘Eagle Rock’ on his 1972 Australian tour and was inspired to write ‘Crocodile Rock’ because of it.

2020 turned out to be a productive year for Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission with the release of his iso album ‘See You On The Other Side’.

Mick will have another new album ‘City’s Calling Me’ in early 2021. The first taste of the album is a cover of Cold Chisel’s ‘Forever Now’ with Tim Rogers and Angie Hart.

Ross Wilson Presents “Living in the Land of Oz”
Starring Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks, Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission plus special guests TBC

Tuesday 26th January 2021
Doors Open time 2pm and Showtime 2:30pm

Melbourne Pavilion Live Outdoor
135-157 Racecourse Road, Kensington VIC, 3031
https://www.facebook.com/Melbournepavilionlive

Ticket prices :
Seats A – $72 + b/f
Seats B – $62 + b/f
GA – $42 + b/f

OZTIX TICKET LINK

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Hannaford Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul McCartney III
Paul McCartney Says McCartney III Gave Him Something To Do In Lockdown

Paul McCartney released a new solo album McCartney III during the coronavirus pandemic and admitted it kept him going during the tough few months, which saw people being forced to stay at home.

1 day ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Gravitated To Willie Nelson For Christmas Cover

Dolly Parton had no problem convincing old pal Willie Nelson to join her for a new rendition of his Christmas song Pretty Paper.

1 day ago
Leslie West
Leslie West of Mountain Dead at 75

Leslie West, guitarist and vocalist for Mountain, has died at the age of 75.

4 days ago
Neil Diamond photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Diamond Fans Worldwide Create Viral ‘Sweet Caroline’

Hundreds and Neil Diamond fans worldwide have combined for a viral edition of Neil’s classic ‘Sweet Caroline’.

5 days ago
On February 12, Capitol/UMe will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Band’s classic third album, 'Stage Fright,' with a suite of newly remixed, remastered and expanded 50th Anniversary Edition packages.
The Band Expand The Classic ‘Stage Fright’

‘Stage Fright’, the third album from The Band, will be reissued with bonus tracks, demo recordings and a complete concert album.

6 days ago
Paul McCartney III
UK Charts: Paul McCartney Tracking for First No 1 Album in 30 Years

Sir Paul McCartney is on course for his first UK Number 1 album as a soloist in over three decades with McCartney III.

6 days ago
Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eddie Van Halen Posthumously Awarded

Eddie Van Halen - who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer in October - has become the first guitarist to be recognised with the accolade in memoriam for his contribution to the history of guitar playing.

7 days ago