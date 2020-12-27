Ross Wilson and Mick Thomas To Perform Living In The Land of Oz Concert in Melbourne - Noise11.com

Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks and Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission will join forces on Survival Day, January 26, for the Living In The Land of Oz concert at Melbourne’s Melbourne Pavilion on 26 January 2021.

Ross Wilson says he is doing the show in support of Australia’s First Nations people. “I’m looking forward to playing my songs in context on Survival Day in support of First Nations people. Living In The Land Of Oz was released in 1976 and sadly its lyrics of dispossession & institutional racism still resonate today. #changethedate”

The ‘Living In The Land Of Oz’ show will also be Ross Wilson’s first show for 2021, the year marking the 50th anniversary of the release of his Daddy Cool classic ‘Eagle Rock’.

‘Eagle Rock’ was released in May 1971. In 2020 it was added to the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia registry.

Elton John heard ‘Eagle Rock’ on his 1972 Australian tour and was inspired to write ‘Crocodile Rock’ because of it.

2020 turned out to be a productive year for Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission with the release of his iso album ‘See You On The Other Side’.

Mick will have another new album ‘City’s Calling Me’ in early 2021. The first taste of the album is a cover of Cold Chisel’s ‘Forever Now’ with Tim Rogers and Angie Hart.

Ross Wilson Presents “Living in the Land of Oz”

Starring Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks, Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission plus special guests TBC

Tuesday 26th January 2021

Doors Open time 2pm and Showtime 2:30pm

Melbourne Pavilion Live Outdoor

135-157 Racecourse Road, Kensington VIC, 3031

https://www.facebook.com/Melbournepavilionlive

Ticket prices :

Seats A – $72 + b/f

Seats B – $62 + b/f

GA – $42 + b/f

OZTIX TICKET LINK

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments