Sammy Hagar Named Tourism Ambassador In Los Cabos - Noise11.com

Sammy Hagar Named Tourism Ambassador In Los Cabos

by Paul Cashmere on January 10, 2022

News

Sammy Hagar is now the Ambassador for Tourism for Los Cabos in Mexico.

Hagar received the first Medal of Honor by the city following the profile he has brought the city with his Tequila business and brands Cabo Wabo Cantina, Cabo Wabo Tequila and Santo Tequila,

“Being honored for anything in Los Cabos is the same as being honored in my hometown,” said Hagar in a statement. “I will treasure this award will continue to do my part in bringing this, one of the most beautiful places in the world, to the rest of the world as your new ambassador of tourism.”

“Sammy Hagar has long been the unofficial ambassador to Los Cabos and through this official designation, we look forward to strengthening our tourism brand and economic growth through his global appeal,” said Mayor of Los Cabos, Oscar Leggs Castro.

“Sammy Hagar’s pioneering vision to create and invest in Mexican businesses, including Cabo Wabo Cantina, Cabo Wabo Tequila and Santo Tequila, have created countless local jobs and have enhanced Los Cabos’ visibility as a travel destination,” added Jeffries. “His unwavering dedication through good times as well as through immense challenges like hurricanes and the pandemic has been extraordinary.”

Hagar was honored in a ceremony presided over by Secretary of Tourism, Economics and Sustainability in Baja California Sur Rosa Maribel Collins Sánchez, President of Los Cabos Óscar Leggs Castro, and Director of Tourism Donna Jeffries, at Plaza Mijares in San Jose del Cabo.

