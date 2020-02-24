 Sarah McLeod’s New Song Was Written With Kav Temperley During His Podcast - Noise11.com
Sarah McLeod photo by Nix Cartel

Sarah McLeod photo by Nix Cartel

Sarah McLeod’s New Song Was Written With Kav Temperley During His Podcast

by Paul Cashmere on February 24, 2020

in News

“This time I don’t give a fuck about what people say,” Sarah McLeod sings in the opening lines of her new song ‘Killin’ It Til I’m Dead’.

The song was written during Eskimo Joe’s Kav Temperley’s songwriting Podcast Hatjam. In the Podcast, Kav and his guest write a song together.

Sarah says, “Hatjam is a live songwriting game in which the guest and Kav write a song on the spot while being recorded for the podcast. I was Kav’s first guest and appeared on episode one . Killin It Till I’m Dead was the fruit of our labour. It’s a comedic look at using self-generated confidence to overcome the blues. You can hear the song being written from scratch on the podcast– amazing!”

Have a listen:

Sarah is packing ‘Killin’ It Til I’m Dead’ into her setlist and taking it on the road.

SARAH MCLEOD ‘KILLIN IT TIL I’M DEAD’ NATIONAL TOUR

THURS 02 APRIL | THE WORKERS CLUB, GEELONG VIC | 18+
FRI 03 APRIL | SOOKI LOUNGE, BELGRAVE VIC | 18+
SAT 04 APRIL | THE WORKERS CLUB, FITZROY VIC | 18+
SAT 11 APRIL | THE LOUNGE, NUNDAH QLD | 18+
SUN 12 APRIL | WALLABY HOTEL, MUDGEERABA QLD | 18+
THURS 16 APRIL | GRACE EMILY HOTEL, ADELAIDE SA | 18+
FRI 17 APRIL | THE PANTRY, MOUNT GAMBIER SA | 18+
SUN 19 APRIL | SOUNDCITY, PORT LINCOLN SA | 18+
THURS 23 APRIL | SETTLERS TAVERN, MARGARET RIVER WA | 18+
FRI 24 APRIL | INDIAN OCEAN HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH WA | 18+
SAT 25 APRIL | LUCY’S LOVE SHACK, PERTH WA | 18+
THURS 30 APRIL | LA LA LA’S, WOLLONGONG NSW | 18+
FRI 01 MAY | HAMILTON STATION HOTEL , ISLINGTON NSW | 18+
SAT 02 MAY | THE VANGUARD, NEWTOWN NSW | 18+

