Screaming Jets Had A C*** of a Time With All For One Album - Noise11.com

Screaming Jets Had A C*** of a Time With All For One Album

by Paul Cashmere on November 1, 2021

in News

The Screaming Jets had one hell of a time convincing their record company to include a controversial song on their debut album ‘All For One’.

The song was ‘F.R.C.’. That stood for Fat Rich Cunts.

“There’s a couple of firsts here,” singer Dave Gleeson tells Noise11.com. “We were the first band ever in the world on a major record label to have the C*** bomb on our record. It was released through Polygram all around the world. That’s a big one. Boys from Newie done good. And the other thing, I fought tooth and nail to get that on the album. They were like “what are you talking about” and I’d say “it was huge live”. Me being me, foot downed, stamped my foot and banged by gavel and said if its not on, the record is not coming out. It put our manager through hell. He had to come up with a way to placate them and in the end it went on the album”.

The irony in the initial fight was that it was the first track the American company released. “Three months later we have our release in America and guess what they release first? FRC as an EP to college radio. Talk about not reading the room,” Dave says. “Then I had to go around America and I’d say “its different in Australia, if someone is a good bloke he is a C***. Everytime I said that word it was like I was committing some kind of heinous act. Anyway, we got around without getting shot”.

The Screaming Jets have released a new version of the album 30 years on. It 30th Anniversary edition debuted at no 4 on the ARIA chart.

Dave said, “That’s a ripper chart result for the anniversary edition of All For One. The band is so happy with how the re-recording turned out, thanks to Steve James’s awesome production work. It’s unreal how everyone has reacted to the album – you guys rock – I’m as excited as a dog with 2 balls!!! Thanks to everyone who has picked up a copy. Can’t wait to hit the road and play it live again next year, it’s been way too long!”

