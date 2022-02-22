Screaming Trees’ Mark Lanegan Dies Aged 57 - Noise11.com

Mark Lanegan, the founding member of Screaming Trees, has died at age 57.

A statement in Mark’s socials reads, “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy.”

Mark Lanegan founded Screaming Trees in Washington state in 1984. They rose to global recognition in the Grunge era alongside Nirvana, Peal Jam, Soundgarden and Alice In Chains.

Mark was also co-vocalist for Queens of the Stone Age from 2001 to 2005 performing on the albums ‘Songs For The Deaf’ and ‘Lullabies to Paralyze’.

Mark Lanegan authored the books ‘I Am the Wolf: Lyrics & Writings’ in 2017, his memoir ‘Sing Backwards and Weep’ in 2020 and ‘Devil In a Coma’ in 2021. In the latter he detailed his Covid experience and hospitalisation in March 2021.

Lanegan struggled with drugs and alcohol in the 1990s and 2000s. He credits Courtney Love for saving his life by paying for a year of rehab.

There have been no details about Lanegan’s death. Initially he was into Covid conspiracies and believed the virus was linked to 5G. After contracting Covid he admitted he had learned his lesson.

Lanegan died in Killarney, Ireland.

