 Sean 'Diddy' Combs Buys Back Sean John Fashion Brand - Noise11.com
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com

Sean Diddy Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Buys Back Sean John Fashion Brand

by Music-News.com on December 23, 2021

in News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has bought back his Sean John fashion brand following a bankruptcy auction.

The hip-hop superstar founded his menswear line back in 1998, but sold off the label to Global Brands Group in 2016.

When Global Brands Group chiefs filed for bankruptcy in July, the Sean John label was auctioned off, and Diddy has regained control in a deal worth a reported $7.5 million (£5.6 million), according to documents filed in Manhattan federal bankruptcy court on Tuesday.

“I launched Sean John in 1998 with the goal of building a premium brand that shattered tradition and introduced hip-hop to high fashion on a global scale,” Diddy said in a statement to Billboard.

“Seeing how streetwear has evolved to rewrite the rules of fashion and impact culture across categories, I’m ready to reclaim ownership of the brand, build a team of visionary designers and global partners to write the next chapter of Sean John’s legacy.”

The brand was a major hit with fashion-conscious men in the early 2000s, with Diddy popularising its streetwear by often appearing in Sean John apparel.

At the brand’s peak, Diddy was named menswear designer of the year in 2004 by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) as well as winning FiFi Awards for its fragrances, Unforgivable and I Am King.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne No More Tears
Ozzy Osbourne ‘No More Tears’ To Be Performed By All-Star Metal Band At Cherry Bar

James Young of Melbourne’s Cherry Bar has recruited an all-star metal band to pay homage to Ozzy Osbourne’s classic album ‘No More Tears’.

1 day ago
Mariah Carey wedding dress
Mariah Carey ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Goes No 1 For Third Time

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' has set a new chart record.

1 day ago
Shania Twain Now
Shania Twain Announces Her Final Las Vegas Shows

Shania Twain will bring her Las Vegas residency to an end in 2022.

7 days ago
Crowded House
Check Out New Crowded House Video Performance of ‘Start of Something’

Crowded House have shared a performance video of their new song 'Start of Something'.

December 16, 2021
The Wiggles
OG and Current Wiggles ReWiggle The Classics With Famous Friends

The original ‘OG’ Wiggles Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page, have joined the current Wiggles Anthony Field, Simon Pryce and Lachy Gillespie and new members Tsehay Hawkins, Evie Ferris, John Pearce and Kelly Hamilton and their famous friends for a reWiggling of their classic hits.

December 15, 2021
Britney Spears Celebrates Engagement at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino)
Britney Spears Calls Out Diane Sawyer Over 2003 Interview

Britney Spears has spoken out about her 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer following her break-up with Justin Timberlake.

December 15, 2021
Damon Albarn Melbourne 2014, photo ros ogorman
Damon Albarn, Bastille Set For BRIT Events

Damon Albarn, Bastille and Anne-Marie have announced shows as part of BRITs Week for War Child.

December 15, 2021